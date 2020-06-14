The Medina City Council, Tuesday, June 2, authorized city staff to use flexibility in applying city regulations regarding restaurants and bars to facilitate their partial reopening starting on June 1.
Reopening plans for each business must follow Gov. Tim Walz’s Stay Safe MN order, comply with state law and maintain public health and public safety, said City Attorney Ron Batty.
He said in a memo to the City Council, “The city recognizes the hardship the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed on many businesses, especially those which are public-facing, and wishes to do what it reasonably can to facilitate their reopening. It is not possible to specify exactly what staff will or will not do to achieve this goal because each situation poses unique challenges.”
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
PRORATED LIQUOR LICENSE FEES
At the start of the meeting, the council approved renewals of annual liquor licenses for July 1 through June 30, 2021. The fees take into account the months that bars and restaurants were not open due to the pandemic and unable to use their liquor licenses.
Liquor license renewals include the Medina Entertainment Center, Medina Golf Country Club, Inn Kahoots, Our American Kitchen/ OAK Eatery, Baker National Golf Course, John Pohlker American Legion Post 394, Liquor Depot, Highway 55 Liquors and Target Store T-2223.
AMENDMENT TO SHED ORDINANCE
Turning to the topic of planning regulations, the City Council reviewed an amendment to the city ordinance that specifies set backs of small sheds from property lines. The council directed city staff to send the amendment back to the Medina Planning Commission for a second look.
The amendment calls for reducing setbacks from rear and side property lines to five feet for sheds measured at 200 square feet or fewer and less than 12 feet in height, said Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke. Larger sheds would be required to meet the same setbacks as the principal structure on the lot.
He added that the Medina Planning Commission recommended approval of the amendment.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said she was concerned about views neighbors would have of sheds on a property, and City Councilor Jeff Pederson agreed. Would someone want to look out a window to find a shed as the main object in his or her field of vision?
After a discussion, the City Council referred the issue back to the Planning Commission.
ROEHL ESTATE PRELIMINARY PLAT
Continuing with planning business, the City Council reviewed the subdivision of the Robert Roehl Estate property at 1735 Medina Road into two lots. Then the council directed city staff to prepare an approval resolution for the preliminary plat.
The preliminary plat shows that the 28-acre property is divided by Medina Road. The subdivision recognizes this division and shows a 6.65-acre northern lot and a 20.85-acre southern lot.
Finke said the applicant included septic system plans for the northern lot, “which likely means a future house is planned.”
PERSONNEL CHANGES
Turning to personnel matters, the City Council accepted the resignation of Katrina Jones, from her position as Administrative Assistant to Planning and Public Works, effective May 29. She has accepted a position with the city of Crystal.
City Administrator Scott Johnson said Jones’ Medina job is a “key position.” Duties include answering and directing phone calls, interacting with the public at the counter, issuing building permits, responsibility for German Liberal Cemetery, organizing Medina Clean-Up Day, processing park permits, ordering office supplies, and much more.
The City Council approved the administrative assistant job description and authorized recruitment of Jones’ successor.
The council also authorized the police department to move forward with recruiting a new police officer through an internal promotion process involving Medina Community Service Officers.
