The city of Medina is taking the next step in establishing a new quiet zone at the Canadian Pacific Railway crossing on Arrowhead Drive near the intersection with Highway 55.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 21, approved plans and specifications for constructing the project and authorized advertising for electronic bids. Prospective contractors must submit bids by 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 21. The council will look at the bids on March 17 and consider whether or not to award the contract on that evening.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
RAILWAY QUIET ZONE
City Engineering Consultant Jim Stremel, of WSB, described the design of the proposed quiet zone. Contractors would widen Arrowhead Drive in the area of the railroad crossing and shift traffic lanes to the west. An eight inch raised median would separate the northbound and southbound traffic lanes north and south of the railroad tracks.
Medina has a long-range plan for extending a bituminous trail along the east side of Arrowhead Drive from the south side of Loram Maintenance of Way to Highway 55. A pedestrian crossing at the railroad tracks has been proposed to facilitate future extension of the trail to the south. Canadian Pacific Railroad crews will do the work.
Total estimated project cost is $424,000, Stremel said. The state has awarded to Medina, a Local Road Improvement grant of up to $450,000 to fund the project. The LRIP grant does not cover engineering costs related to the project.
He estimated that construction of the railway crossing would take two to four weeks. Shortly afterwards, city crews would do a mill and overlay of Arrowhead Drive to clean up the street in the area of the crossing.
NEW POLICE OFFICER
Turning to personnel matters, the City Council approved the hiring of Justin Hanson to serve as a full-time officer with the Medina Police Department, beginning on Feb. 10. He will be paid $32 per hour and accrue 10 days of vacation per year. He will be on probation for one year.
Hanson has worked for seven and a half years for the Ponca City Police Department in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He is a member of the Oklahoma National Guard Infantry Division. He holds a master of arts degree in criminology from Oklahoma City University, a bachelor of science degree in justice administration from Southwest Minnesota State University and certificates in law enforcement training.
Hanson was one of 34 applicants for the job.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED a tennis court rental agreement with Carrie Agre. Agre Tennis has held summer tennis camps in Hamel Legion Park since 2009. The agreement spells out specific times and dates on which Agre can use the courts from May 31 to Sept. 27.
APPROVED an agreement with the Orono Baseball Association for rental of the baseball field at Morningside Park for youth baseball from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays from April 20 through June 26.
ACCEPTED a $250 donation from Doboszenski and Sons and earmarked the money for crime prevention programs.
