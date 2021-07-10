Some Medina residents say that they do not want the Diamond Lake Regional trail in their backyards, and some view the trail as an asset to the city.
Three Rivers Parks discovered these sentiments as it collected public feedback on three prospective routes for the trail – a westerly route, an easterly route and a route that avoids Medina altogether. The Park District came before the Medina City Council on June 1 and asked the council which route should be part of the master plan for the regional trail.
The council held a lengthy discussion involving residents and council members and then voted for the easterly route with a connection to downtown Hamel.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
DIAMOND LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
Over the past 18 months, Three Rivers Park District has been working with Medina and five other communities to collect public input on the master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail (DLRT). This master plan envisions a future north-south regional trail in western Hennepin County, including potential routes through Medina.
Developing a master trail plan with preferred routes would help local officials and Three Rivers secure land for the trail as development occurs over several years or decades, said Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke. The Diamond Lake Trail would be constructed in segments as development occurs and land can be secured along the trail route.
The regional trail might provide a grade-separated crossing over Highway 55 and a connection to Baker Park Reserve. Along Hamel Road, the trail would be adjacent to the roadway and be located predominantly within right-of-way.
Stephen Shurson, of Three Rivers, summarized public comments on proposed routes through Medina. He said the majority of Hamel Road property owners opposed the trail regardless of the location. On the other hand, 74% of input from people not living along Hamel Road supported the trail and called it an asset and an additional recreational opportunity. People who do not live along Hamel Road commented on the importance of connections to other parks, trails and recreation.
Medina Mayor Kathleen Martin asked members of the public to comment.
Chris Peterson, who lives on Fescue Drive, said he had spoken with many people in his neighborhood and others with young families. He said loud opposition of people who do not want something in their backyards sometimes seems to trump the silent majority of residents who support something. Many residents were surprised that organization would be needed to support a trail corridor funded by the county and providing a safe way for families to cross Highway 55. He said he speaks for the silent majority.
Cindy Piper, who lives on Hunter Drive, said she was concerned that governing bodies would take property through eminent domain.
Medina City Attorney Ron Batty said Three Rivers would make the best use of existing right of way and easements to avoid having to purchase additional property. Three Rivers would approach landowners only when additional land is needed and only work with willing property owners.
City Councilor Todd Albers recommended eliminating the western trail route and looking for a way to move the trail to downtown Hamel.
PIONEER TRAIL PRESERVE
Turning to local planning issues, the City Council heard a request from James and Melissa Korin to divide their 40-acre property into three lots. The proposed subdivision, called Pioneer Preserve, is located at 2325 Pioneer Trail. A house is under construction on the site.
The council directed staff to draft a resolution approving the preliminary plat for Pioneer Trail Preserve.
OTHER
The city council also:
RECEIVED the feasibility report for the Shire Road improvement project and called for public hearings on the project and levying special assessments. The project consists of total reclamation of the western section of Shire Road and milling off the top layer of the eastern section and adding a top layer of asphalt. Estimated cost is $132,920.
APPROVED liquor license renewals for Medina Entertainment Center, Medina Golf Country Club, Inn Kahoots, Our American Kitchen/OAK Eatery, Baker National Golf Course, American Legion Post 394, Liquor Depot Inc., Hwy. 55 Liquors and Target Store T-2223.
APPROVED a site plan for a detached accessory structure at 215 Hamel Road. Connie Fortin plans to build a detached garage.
