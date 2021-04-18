The city of Medina will offer its annual Spring Clean-up Day for residents from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24, at the city’s Public Works Facility, 600 Clydesdale Trail. The event will happen rain or shine.
The event will include:
• Collection of accepted items for free or specified fees (scrap metal, electronics, appliances, tires, bulky items such as carpet, furniture, etc.)
• Tree Sales – $15 each
• Free Milkweed Seeds
• Bicycle Collection – donated to Interfaith Outreach
• Prescription Drug Take Back
• Free document shredding by Randy’s Environmental Services
Organics customers will be offered a free bag of compost (while supplies last).
ACCEPTED ITEMS
The city will accept at no charge scrap metal, lead-acid vehicle batteries, anti-freeze, computer towers, laptops and handhelds and small kitchen appliances.
For a small fee, the city will accept large appliances, miscellaneous electronics, computer monitors, TVs, mattresses and box springs, tires with or without rims and dumping by volume (for example, carpet, furniture or bulky items).
UNACCEPTABLE ITEMS
The city will not accept oil or oil products, commercial appliances, treated lumber, concrete bricks, recyclables, paint, household garbage, fluorescent bulbs and household and agricultural chemicals or containers.
PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK
Medina Police, along with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office, will conduct a prescription drug take back program at this year’s Medina Spring Clean-up Day.
Proper disposal of prescription drugs helps reduce crime, addresses the opioid epidemic, and reduces environmental effects on our water supply.
Please bring in unused and expired prescription drugs for free disposal. No needles, sharps or syringes will be accepted. For more information, contact the Medina Police Department at 763-473-9209.
Hennepin County offers medicine disposal drop box sites all year round. For program locations, hours, rules and additional options, visit the website at hennepin.us/medicine
TREES FOR SALE
Medina residents can purchase trees at Clean-up Day for a subsidized rate of $15 each while supplies last. Choices will include Hackberry, Cathedral Elm, American Linden, multiple varieties of maple and oak, River Birch and Shademaster Honeylocust.
Trees are bare rootstock and will need to be planted immediately. They are one inch in diameter and six to eight feet tall. Before planting a tree, call Gopher State One Call at 651-454-0002 to locate underground utilities.
DOCUMENT SHREDDING
Randy Environmental Services will provide free document shredding to Medina residents at Clean-up Day. Randy’s will accept office paper, computer paper, copy machine paper, fax paper, letterhead paper, note pad paper, adding machine paper, sticky notes, phone message notes, staples and paper clips, white and paste envelopes and file folders without metal hangers.
Randy’s will not accept magazines, newspapers, carbon paper, laminated paper, phone books, tissue paper, three-ring binders, rubber bands, hard cover books, plastics and plastic/metal binder clips.
