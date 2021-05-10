Medina residents, Saturday, April 24, turned out in large numbers for the city’s annual Clean Up Day, held at the Medina Public Works Facility on Clydesdale Trail. Residents left behind many mattresses, appliances, tires and lots of other unwanted items. The city sold bare root trees at a discount to residents. Medina Police held a drug turn back, and residents donated bikes to Interfaith Outreach.
