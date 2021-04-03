The Medina City Council, Tuesday, March 16, reviewed public feedback on proposed routes for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail and decided to request that Three Rivers Park District exclude route options that would extend south of the Hamel Road right of way in Medina.
Next steps for developing the master plan include soliciting public feedback on alternative routes in northern Medina.
Over the past several months, Three Rivers Park District has been working with Medina and other communities to collect public input on the master plan for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail. This master plan envisions a future north-south regional trail in western Hennepin County, including potential routes through Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata, and connecting natural areas, parks and trails.
Developing a master trail plan with preferred routes would help local officials secure land for the trail as development occurs over several years or decades. The Diamond Lake Trail will be constructed in segments as development occurs and land can be secured along the trail route.
The Medina City Council and Park Commission are collecting feedback and gauging support for a regional trail that could serve the growing and more densely populated neighborhoods of northeast Medina with a paved, multi-use trail for walking, running, biking and in-line skating.
The regional trail might provide a grade-separated crossing over Highway 55 and connection to Baker Park Reserve. Along Hamel Road, the trail would be adjacent to the roadway and be located predominantly within right-of-way.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said she did not want a regional trail that runs through neighborhood parks. However, she wants to hear what residents have to say, and she will keep an open mind.
Visit the Medina city website at medinamn.us to view a map of potential trail routes through northern Medina. Then chose from a variety of ways to comment:
• One-on-one virtual or outside meetings (email DLRT@threeriversparks.org or call Stephen Shurson, Three Rivers Project Manager, at 763-559-6766 to request)
• Virtual meetings, Tuesday, April 13, from 5 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, April 14, from noon to 1 p.m. and Monday, April 19, from 6 to 7 p.m.
• Open House at Park at Fields of Medina from 5 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 14, (weather permiting).Alternative date/time is Thursday, April 22, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
In order to assemble all community feedback into one comprehensive summary, city staff request that all comment letters, emails and inquiries be directed to Three Rivers via the project website, email and phone number listed above.
Staff anticipate sharing the results of the planning efforts to the park commission at its regular meeting on May 19 and the city council at its regular meeting on June 1.
