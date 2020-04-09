Retirement party postponed due to pandemic
Outgoing Medina Public Safety Director Ed Belland quietly closed the door on a 32-year career in law enforcement on March 31 and headed for a vacation.
The city had planned a much louder last hurrah — recognition at a City Council meeting and a public reception at the Hamel Community Building. Then the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to order Minnesotans to stay away from public gatherings.
Medina City Administrator Scott Johnson said the city would give him “a proper send-off” as soon as possible. No one knows when that will be.
New Public Safety Director Jason Nelson confirmed that promise. He remembered his last conversation with Belland.
“As we sat and reflected on his years of service, it was apparent that he was happy with his career and the direction that it went,” Nelson said. “Director Belland was a great mentor to me and will be deeply missed.”
Belland’s brother Paul had been looking forward to a gala send-off. He was all set to drive from his Wisconsin farm to fete Ed.
Paul remembered that Ed was the youngest police chief in the metropolitan area when he took on the role 22 years ago.
Riding along on patrol with Ed stood out in Paul’s memory. Ed explained every thing he was doing. Then he had to stop a woman who was speeding.
He said to Paul that the toughest part of his job was to sell the ticket to the woman. If his interaction with the public ended on a positive note, he had done his job.
When Ed learned about the reporter’s conversation with his brother, he said, “That’s the way it is.”
Edgar Belland grew up in Baldwin, Wisconsin and attended the University of Northwestern in St. Paul from 1996 – 1998. He served as a licensed police officer for the city of Medina for 28 years, the first six of which were as a patrol officer. For the remaining 22 years, he served as Public Safety Director/Police Chief.
Belland has a host of achievements to his credit. Before the COVID-19 crisis arrived, the City Council had planned to list them in a resolution recognizing him for his dedicated service to the city. However, the postponed resolution is public record.
The resolution says, “Belland brought selfless leadership, professionalism, a positive attitude and work ethic to the job daily.”
The resolution recognizes him for these achievements:
He implemented a 24-hour a day/seven days a week police department, created the Police Sergeant and Police Investigator positions and served as City of Medina Emergency Manager for the last 22 years. He was instrumental in establishment of the Lake Area Emergency Management Group.
Also, Belland was involved in establishing the West Metro Drug Task Force and served as its chair.
He showed strong leadership throughout planning and construction of the Police Facility at 600 Clydesdale Trail in 2013. That same year he attended and graduated from the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
In 2015, the League of Minnesota Cities gave Belland its Leadership Award. He was the first law enforcement professional in the state to receive this award.
His other achievements include implementing a Narcan program to help stop opioid related overdoses in the community and starting the officer gun camera program to help with officer safety.
The public will have to wait to give a “proper send-off” to Belland. However, technology makes possible the sending of well wishes. The Medina Police Department has a Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.