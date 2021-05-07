The Medina City Council, April 20, gave favorable feedback to two developers who want to construct housing developments on difficult sites. One is at 500 Hamel Road, and the other is at 1432 County Road 29.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
VILLA HOMES PROPOSED FOR UPTOWN HAMEL
Stetler Enterprises asked the city council to comment on a concept plan for a subdivision containing 17 villa homes. They would sit on 3.74 buildable acres at 500 Hamel Road. The site is located north of Hamel Road, across from Elm Creek Drive.
Rainwater Nature Preserve is the site’s neighbor to the east, with the rest of uptown Hamel to the east. Highway 55 is to the north.
In its project overview, Stetler Enterprises says it specializes in “taking difficult sites and finding ways to overcome the challenges to successfully complete the projects.”
A major challenge is buried materials from a commercial building that was demolished during Highway 55 construction, Stetler said to the city council. The debris field is buried under six feet of clean fill composed of clay. The field has trace hazardous materials.
However, the concentration is significantly lower than would be present at a former gas station or similar site. Soils under the debris field are not suitable for building.
Stetler has talked with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency about the debris field. The PCA requires a minimum of four feet of clean fill over debris for buildings to be constructed on the surface.
He proposes to minimize disturbance of debris. The villa homes would sit on concrete slabs on grade. Utilities would be designed to stay above the debris field as much as possible or to avoid it altogether.
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said the city encountered a similar debris field while constructing a storm water pond on the western portion of the site. He recommended that the developer provide a Response Action Plan and implement a Contingency Construction Plan for any construction on the site to make sure that the issue is monitored and material is disposed of in a proper manner.
Price point for the villa homes would in the upper $400,000’s, Stetler said. The homes would offer single level living on 1,800 to 2,000 square feet. The villas would be served by municipal water and sanitary sewer, and also the storm water pond. A private road would serve the villas and be built over the most significant portion of the debris field.
Stetler added that he would be comfortable disclosing information about the debris field to prospective homebuyers.
City Councilor Dino DesLauriers said he likes the proposed layout of the subdivision. He called it a “nice fit for uptown Hamel.”
Mayor Kathleen Martin said she wanted to see more details on what homes would look like from different angles and whether it would be a pleasing streetscape. She wanted to ensure that the designs would fit well in uptown Hamel.
MEDINA TOWNHOMES
For the third time, Medina Townhome Development LLC asked the city council for feedback on a concept plan for the Medina Townhomes rental townhome development at 1432 County Road 29.
The developer originally proposed a planned unit development for 24 townhomes on property that has a land use designated as high density residential in Medina’s Comprehensive Plan. The proposed density of 11.5 housing units per acre is at the lower end of the density range of 12 units per acre that is required in a High Density Residential zone.
Planning Director Finke said the developer requested a planned unit development to provide flexibility for meeting the minimum density of housing units and also for a smaller than required setback from a new public street along the south side of the property.
City Councilors had reservations about the first two concept plans because of the small two-acre size of the site. Councilors said the site design did not provide enough room for parking and storage of plowed snow.
The third concept plan reduced the number of town homes from 24 to 23. They would be located in three buildings with six units and one building with five units.
City Councilor DesLauriers liked the increased parking space and the expanded tot lot.
City Councilor Robin Reid said she believed that the applicants are doing the best they can to meet the requirements for the small site.
OTHER
The City Council also:
ADOPTED a comprehensive plan amendment for the Ditterswind single-family residential development, previously known as Holy Name Lake Estates. The council also approved the final plat, development agreement and storm sewer improvement tax district.
ACCEPTED a $300 donation from 21st Century Bank, a $500 donation from Empire Cycle and a $100 donation from the Rockford Fire Department to pay for prizes for kids participating in the Medina Police Bike Safety Rodeo on May 22.
ACCEPTED a $150 donation from Harbor Freight Tools. The donation will pay for two 4-in-1 jump starters.
APPOINTED Emily Jans and Katya Cavanaugh to youth seats on the Medina Park Commission.
HELD the city’s annual public hearing on Medina’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program.
