The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 16, got a preview of a proposed rental townhome development in southeast Medina at 1432 County Road 29, north of the Holiday Stationstore. The council gave feedback to developer Medina Townhome Development LLC.
The developer will use the feedback in order to decide whether to request city approvals for the project.
City Planner Dusty Finke described the townhome proposal. A 24-unit townhome development would sit on roughly two acres that are in a R4 high density residential zone on the east side of County Road 29. The city of Maple Plain is west of County Road 29, and the Haven Homes senior project is under construction to the northwest. Baker Park Reserve is located to the east and northeast of the proposed townhomes.
The development would feature four buildings, each containing six townhome units. The resulting density would be 11.5 units per acre, slightly short of high-density land use requirements in the R4 zoning district. Medina Townhome Development would request a planned unit development to provide flexibility with the density requirements. The alternative would be a three-story multi-family building, Finke said.
The developer would reserve two townhome units for renters with 80% of the area median income level (one unit if density is reduced to 22 units).
Several city councilors said the developer needs to provide more room for guest parking and places to stockpile snow. Also, the 20-foot setback from the main road would be too short.
The Planning Commission generally supported townhomes on the site, if the developer can show that the site is not too tight to accommodate them, Fink reported.
Representing the developer, Shane LaFave said demand for rental housing for families is huge, and units are in short supply. Medina Townhome Development is proposing 24 units to meet comprehensive plan requirements for housing density. He heard loud and clear the need for parking and places to put snow.
NELSON GETS KEY COMMITTEE POST
In his memo to the city council, Public Safety Director Jason Nelson said the Hennepin County Chiefs of Police Association has chosen him to represent small cities on the Hennepin County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee. The committee works on issues such as service integration and promotion of public safety and trust. Committee members include the Hennepin County Sheriff, Minneapolis Police Chief, Hennepin County Attorney, Chief Judge of the Fourth Judicial District Court, Juvenile Court Presiding Judge and more.
