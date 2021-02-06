The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 19 previewed a draft ordinance that prohibits targeted picketing in residential areas and then provided feedback to city staff.
Assistant City Attorney David Anderson drafted the ordinance after City Councilor Todd Albers inquired about possible legislation. It is aimed at preventing protests and related activities outside specific residential dwellings.
Other cities in the Twin Cities metro area have adopted similar ordinances. These cities include Hugo and Lino Lakes, White Bear Township, Mahtomedi, Shoreview and Maplewood. Meanwhile, Centerville, Blaine and Lake Elmo are considering draft ordinances.
Hugo and Lino Lakes passed their ordinances after a Black Lives Matter demonstration that took place outside of the home of Bob Kroll in Hugo in August. Kroll has announced that he will retire at the end of January from the presidency of the Minneapolis police union.
Attorney Anderson said the Medina ordinance would prohibit “marching, standing, patrolling or similar activities by one or more persons directed at a particular residential dwelling that adversely affects the safety, security or privacy of an occupant of the dwelling.” The ordinance does not allow anyone to prevent or hinder an occupant of the dwelling from entering or exiting the property on which the residence is located.
City Attorney Ronald Batty told the city council that this type of ordinance could raise legal issues about violating citizens’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
Medina’s proposed ordinance is likely to withstand contests in court, he said. The ordinance was drafted narrowly so that it would apply only to residential areas. The ordinance would be “content neutral,” thus applying to whatever issue might be the subject of a protest.
In his memo to the city council, Anderson said that targeted picketing regulations have been around for quite some time, and they already have withstood legal challenges made under the First Amendment. In 1988 the United States Supreme Court, in Frisby v. Schultz, found constitutional a Brookfield, Wisconsin ordinance. The regulation made it “unlawful for any person to engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling of any individual in the town of Brookfield.”
The city council is scheduled to consider the draft Medina ordinance at its Feb. 2 meeting.
The council also took up other business on Jan. 19. Here are meeting highlights.
POLICE OFFICER RESIGNS
Turning to personnel matters, the city council accepted the resignation of Medina Police Officer Kaylen Boeddeker, who was a new hire serving in her initial probationary period. She had served as a Community Service Officer prior to assuming the police officer position.
The council authorized Public Safety Director Jason Nelson to begin the recruitment process to fill the vacant officer position. He said the process would take time. A new recruit would not begin work until May, with field training taking place throughout the summer.
Boedekker’s position was meant to provide sufficient staff to enable Medina Police Officers to take vacation time, Nelson said. Meanwhile, his department would use available resources to enable current officers to take time off.
POLICE UPDATE
In his update on police activities, Nelson said Medina Police are continuing to train and prepare for civil unrest. Sworn officers are training with the Mobile Field Force, along with almost every law enforcement officer in Hennepin County. Participation in the Mobile Field Force enables Medina to get assistance, if needed, from other agencies.
Turning to the subject of the West Metro Drug Task, Nelson said the unit in 2020 took 85 guns off the street, served 111 search warrants and seized 482 pounds of methamphetamine, 53.6 pounds of marijuana edibles, 99 pounds of marijuana and 5.7 pounds of cocaine.
OTHER
The city council also:
AUTHORIZED staff to begin recruitment for a vacant maintenance technician position in the Public Works Department.
APPROVED an agreement with Carrie Agre for rental of tennis courts in Hamel Legion Park for summer tennis camps.
APPROVED a 2021 tobacco license for Inn Kahoots in uptown Hamel.
APPROVED a wetland replacement plan for the Holy Name Estates subdivision that contains six single-family rural residential lots.
