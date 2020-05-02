U.S. Home Corp., doing business as Lennar, is proposing to build a 138-unit townhome development between Meander Road and Highway 55, west of County Road 116 in Medina.
Lennar got feedback on a concept plan for Meadow View Townhomes from Medina City Council members at their Tuesday, April 21, meeting. The developer will use the feedback to decide whether or not to request approvals from the city for building the development.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
MEADOW VIEW TOWNHOMES
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke summed up the concept plan for Meadow View Townhomes.
The 20 net acre site is on the Jubert and Rolling Green Business Park properties. The site currently is being farmed. The Fields of Medina residential subdivision is to the north, and the property to the south and west is earmarked in Medina’s Comprehensive Plan for future commercial development.
Access to Meadow View would be from Meander Road at the intersection with Jubert Drive and from the future Tamarack Drive on the west side of the site.
Developer Lennar proposes to design Meadow View as a Planned Unit Development to give the company flexibility to have a green space corridor through the center of the subdivision. Paul Tabone, of Lennar, said the developer would cluster the townhomes to preserve a large wetland complex situated along the east side of the property.
Tabone said the overall property spans 56 acres. However, 37 acres are unbuildable due to wetlands and nonresidential zoning.
He said Lennar requests that the minimum garage size for each town home be 380 square feet instead of Medina’s required 400 square foot minimum. The design for Lennar town homes works best with 380 square foot garages.
He added that Lennar has contacted the West Hennepin County Land Trust about possibly earmarking some of the townhomes as affordable housing units.
FEEDBACK ON CONCEPT PLAN
Several neighboring Medina residents and several City Councilors requested green space and berms on the north side of Meadow View, south of Meander Road, to screen the development from neighbors. They also requested a less dense development. City Councilor John Anderson suggested reducing the number of townhomes from 138 to 110.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said a neighborhood meeting “is critical” so that Lennar understands what Medina residents expect in a development. Also, the meeting would help future relationships among neighborhoods.
Several City Councilors objected to the 380 square foot garages. Medina wants to avoid outside storage of garbage and recycling bins.
City Councilors asked for more variety in the outside appearance of townhomes, and several said they did not want Medina to look like Plymouth.
DIAMOND LAKE REGIONAL TRAIL
Turning to the subject of parks and trails, the City Council heard an update from the Three Rivers Park District about potential routes for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail. The council approved draft route alternatives for the trail master plan for the purpose of seeking public input.
Three Rivers Project Manager Stephen Shurson said the park district is beginning the planning process for a 21-mile long trail corridor that would connect Dayton, Rogers, Corcoran, Medina, Long Lake, Orono and Wayzata. The 10-foot wide paved multi-use trail corridor would connect areas of high natural resource value, local parks or trails and other regional trails in the Three Rivers Network.
Shurson said Three Rivers intends to have the Diamond Lake Trail be “a destination trail,” that would be park-like and show the beauty of the region. The trail would travel along the edge of the Wolsfeld Woods Scientific Natural Area. Boardwalks would be built over wetlands. Children could bike to the new school planned by the Wayzata School District for a site in Medina.
Planning and construction would take some time, Shurson said. The park district needs to acquire easements through private property and also acquire land to buffer the trail from right of way. Also the park district would work with Hennepin County to plan a grade separation so that trail users could get across Highway 55 safely. And Three Rivers would apply for federal funds.
Shurson said Three Rivers is reaching out to the public about the master plan from May through August. The final route will be selected and the master plan will be produced from September through December. The park district will receive public comment on the master plan in January and February 2021.
OTHER
The City Council also:
HEARD a presentation from Public Works Director Steve Scherer on Medina’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program.
ACCEPTED a $500 donation from William and Thelma Bryson intended for Medina’s crime prevention program.
AGREED to support local restaurants by allowing them to sell beer and wine with take-out food orders.
