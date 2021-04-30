Monday, April 12
The department was dispatched to a trespassing complaint about people being on the back part of reporting party’s property at 1300 block County Road 24. Contact was made with surveyors who stated they were not on reporting party’s property.
Tuesday, April 13
The department was dispatched to report of theft. Two male subjects each loaded up a shopping cart full of laundry detergent and toilet paper at 100 block Westfalen Trail. One male walked out of the store and came back with an empty cart. The other left his cart after realizing he was being watched and both males left the scene. Contacted Hennepin County Dispatch to put an alert out for the subjects.
Friday, April 16
Responded to complaint of dog being off leash while walking with owner at 1300 block Blackfoot Trail. Animal owner educated on ordinance.
The department was dispatched to report of two subjects being asked to leave due to comments made at 500 block Highway 55. Waited on scene until subjects got an UBER home.
Sunday, April 18
Responded to take report of forced entry burglary at 4600 block Willow Drive. Investigation ongoing.
