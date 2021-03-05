Monday, Feb. 15
Dispatched to report of possible shoplifter at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. A 25-year-old male suspect read Miranda warning and released pending charges.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Officer responded to speak with property owner who had numerous complaints of snowmobilers riding on his property at 4200 block Shorewood Trail. Advised on actions to take.
Received a phone call in reference to an individual driving up and down their driveway recklessly playing music loudly at 2100 block Hollybush Road. Advised on trespassing notices.
Sunday, Feb. 21
While on patrol discovered a possible water main break at 2600 block Morningside Road. Water was flowing under the snowbank. Public Works advised and responded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.