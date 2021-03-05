Monday, Feb. 15

Dispatched to report of possible shoplifter at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. A 25-year-old male suspect read Miranda warning and released pending charges.

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Officer responded to speak with property owner who had numerous complaints of snowmobilers riding on his property at 4200 block Shorewood Trail. Advised on actions to take.

Received a phone call in reference to an individual driving up and down their driveway recklessly playing music loudly at 2100 block Hollybush Road. Advised on trespassing notices.

Sunday, Feb. 21

While on patrol discovered a possible water main break at 2600 block Morningside Road. Water was flowing under the snowbank. Public Works advised and responded.

Tags

Load comments