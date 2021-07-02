Monday, June 14

Dispatched to report of drug paraphernalia found in a backyard at 500 block Ridgeview Circle. Glass bong was taken by officer and destroyed.

Dispatched to report of two gas drive off reports at 4300 block Highway 55. Investigation ongoing.

Tuesday, June 15

Dispatched to report of house fire at 200 block Hamel Road. Subjects all evacuated. Fire departments arrived and located fire in porch area. Fire was extinguished.

Wednesday, June 16

Dispatched a phone call in reference to report of vandalism at 400 block Ridge View Circle. Caller stated someone sprayed painted pornographic pictures in the driveway. No suspects at this time.

