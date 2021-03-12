Tuesday, Feb. 23
Dispatched a phone call in reference to a theft from a front porch caught on Ring camera at 4100 block Prairie View Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Dispatched a call in reference to theft of ear pods at 325 block Clydesdale Trail. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Dispatched to report of a fire in the fryer at 800 block Highway 55. Fire system activated and put the fire out. Fire department arrived on scene to check the area for hotspots. No further issues.
Thursday, Feb. 25
Responded to take report of theft of a trailer at 1500 block County Road 24.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Dispatched a phone call in reference to an older model SUV losing control and hitting a pine tree on their property at 1000 block Jubert Trail. The vehicle left the scene. Photos taken of the damage. Unable to locate suspect vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.