Monday, Feb. 8

A 37-year-old female arrested for second degree DWI at 1500 block Hamel Road.

Dispatched to report of fire alarms sounding and smoke in the building at 2100 block Highway 55. Fire personnel discovered it was coming from a scissors lift that was left running.

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Dispatched to report of a fire in a construction dumpster at 4600 block Spruce Way. Fire department arrived and extinguished the fire.

Thursday, Feb. 11

Dispatched a phone call in reference to a mailbox that was run over and damaged.

Saturday, Feb. 13

A 29-year-old male stopped for revoked drivers license at Medina Street and Chippewa Road and found to have gross misdemeanor warrant. Warrant was a sign and release warrant. Male received new court date and a citation.

Juvenile female employee cited for shoplifting at 300 block Clydesdale Trail.

