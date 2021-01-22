Tuesday, Jan. 5
While on patrol, located a vehicle in a parking lot at 1300 block Baker Park Road that had lights off and engine running. Subject was sleeping. Discovered marijuana and paraphernalia in vehicle. Driver cited and advised not to drive.
Observed occupied minivan with handicap license stuck in the snow at 3500 block Pioneer Trail. Officer helped push vehicle out.
Thursday, Jan. 7
Dispatched to report of business plowing snow unto private property. Business owner advised to move it.
Officer advised of suspicious vehicle circling the business as employees were leaving for the late shift. Vehicle described as dark colored box-type vehicle. Extra patrol requested.
Friday, Jan.
Dispatched to take theft report. Investigation ongoing.
A 52-year-old male was arrested for second degree DWI at 4400 block Maple Street.
