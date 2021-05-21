Wednesday, May 5
Responded to report of a raccoon that was sitting near a tree at 200 block Bergamot Drive. Attempted to scare the raccoon off but it ran up a pine tree. Advised to call back if still there the next day.
Thursday, May 6
Dispatched to a domestic assault at 400 block Hamel Road. No arrests made.
Friday, May 7
Dispatched to possible vehicle fire at Highway 55 and County Road 101. Found to be mechanical issue.
Dispatched a phone call about a possible identity theft after someone had hacked into a computer. No financial loss.
A 55-year-old female arrested for fourth degree DWI at Willow Drive and Highway 55.
Dispatched to report of a fight at 40 block of Hamel Road. A 45-year-old male cited for disorderly conduct.
