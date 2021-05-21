Wednesday, May 5

Responded to report of a raccoon that was sitting near a tree at 200 block Bergamot Drive. Attempted to scare the raccoon off but it ran up a pine tree. Advised to call back if still there the next day.

Thursday, May 6

Dispatched to a domestic assault at 400 block Hamel Road. No arrests made.

Friday, May 7

Dispatched to possible vehicle fire at Highway 55 and County Road 101. Found to be mechanical issue.

Dispatched a phone call about a possible identity theft after someone had hacked into a computer. No financial loss.

A 55-year-old female arrested for fourth degree DWI at Willow Drive and Highway 55.

Dispatched to report of a fight at 40 block of Hamel Road. A 45-year-old male cited for disorderly conduct.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments