Tuesday, March 30
Received call in reference to dog bite with one dog needing stitches at 400 block Vixen Road. Case pending further information.
Thursday, April 1
A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety at State Highway 55 and County Road 19.
Sunday, April 4
A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic second degree assault at 600 block Highway 55.
