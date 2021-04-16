Tuesday, March 30

Received call in reference to dog bite with one dog needing stitches at 400 block Vixen Road. Case pending further information.

Thursday, April 1

A 32-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety at State Highway 55 and County Road 19.

Sunday, April 4

A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic second degree assault at 600 block Highway 55.

