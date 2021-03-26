Wednesday, March 10

Dispatched to stalled vehicle blocking traffic at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Upon arrival learned had ran out of gas. Vehicle was pushed to nearby gas station by two bystanders and community service officer.

Thursday, March 11

Dispatched to report of a resident burning a larger than recreational fire at 200 block Cherry Hill Alcove. Made contact with male who stated he was trimming brush for the homeowner. Male was advised he needed to stop putting more wood on the fire and have the homeowner obtain a burn permit or bring to city brush pile.

Friday, March 12

Dispatched to take report of theft from liquor store at 4300 block Highway 55. Suspects found to be at a second liquor store where they there stopped. Charges pending.

While on patrol ran routine registration on vehicle that came back with warrant hit at County Road 19 and County Road 50. Vehicle was stopped. Driver was found to be test driving a vehicle to possibly purchase. Driver was informed to have title changed prior to purchasing vehicle as there was a warrant out for previous owner.

Saturday, March 13

A 38-year-old female was arrested for third degree DWI at Highway 55 and Wichita Trail.

