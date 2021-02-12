Tuesday, Jan. 26
Received phone call in reference to reporting party’s wallet being stolen and credit cards being used at a local store. Investigation ongoing.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Dispatched to a vandalism complaint where cheese sauce was thrown onto a garage door at 300 block Lythrum Lane. Video was captured on a Ring doorbell system. Juveniles were identified and responded to clean up the mess.
Thursday, Jan. 28
A 35-year-old male was arrested for third degree DWI at Highway 55 and County Road 24.
Friday, Jan. 29
A 46-year-old male customer assaulted a juvenile customer over a comment about not wearing a mask in the store at 300 block Clydesdale Trail. Aggressor trespassed from property.
