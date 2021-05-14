Monday, April 26
Dispatched to report of traffic signal not working at Highway 55 and Willow Drive. MNDOT was advised and repaired the issue.
Dispatched a phone call in reference to ID fraud at 400 block West Paddock Circle. Someone fraudulently filed for unemployment in reporting party’s name. Advised to monitor personal accounts and credit.
Tuesday, April 27
Dispatched a phone call in reference to a waitress fraudulently adding a tip to a receipt after carry-out food was picked up at 100 block Railway Street. Spoke with restaurant owner who offered to refund the tip. Reporting party did not wish to pursue charges.
Dispatched a phone call in reference to report of someone possibly tampering with the cap and stem on a tire that was now flat at 100 block Meadow Drive. Reporting party unsure if this was intentional or accidental. Just wanted it reported.
Dispatched a complaint of someone storing their boat launch on city property at 2900 block Lakeshore Avenue.
Wednesday, April 28
Dispatched report of items being stolen from a mailbox at 300 block Lythrum Lane.
Thursday, April 29
Dispatched to residential fire alarm. Alarm caused by issues with the fireplace damper at 400 block Vixen Road.
