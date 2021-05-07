Tuesday, April 20
The department was dispatched a call in reference to two suspicious phone calls made asking about business hours at 100 block Railway Street. On the second call a male caller was talking about sexual things. Further investigation ongoing into the caller’s phone numbers.
Friday, April 23
The department was dispatched to report of welding tanks and supplies being taken from a cabinet in a boom truck at 700 block Tower Drive. Video was obtained from the location but was low quality and vehicle registration of suspect vehicle was not visible.
The department was dispatched to report of two dogs fighting and one person being bit at 300 block Comanche Trail. Investigation ongoing.
An 18-year-old male was arrested for fleeing officers at Parkview Drive and County Road 24.
Saturday, April 24
A 35-year-old male was arrested for stolen property and 28-year-old female arrested for drug possession at Arrowhead Drive and Hamel Road. Investigation ongoing.
