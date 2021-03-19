Thursday, March 4

A 52-year-old male arrested on narcotics warrant at 4500 block Walnut Street.

Friday, March 5

A 53-year-old male arrested for DWI, driving after cancelled inimical to public safety, obstruction and fleeing at 1100 block Medina Road.

Sunday, March 7

Vehicle located in parking lot of a closed business with multiple people in it at 1300 block County Road 29. Individuals found sleeping in vehicle due to homelessness. Vehicle left the scene. No issues.

Dispatch to take report of the rear tab stolen off license plate at 900 block Hamel Road.

Tags

Load comments