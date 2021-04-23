Tuesday, April 6

Dispatched to take report of hit and run accident from overnight at 200 block Medina Street.

Wednesday, April 7

Took report of school bus stop arm violation at 4600 State Highway 55.

Received a phone call in reference to a small structure in the woods near walking paths at 4200 block Wild Meadows Drive. Information only at this time.

Friday, April 9

Dispatched to report of stolen rental property at 200 block Highway 55.

Dispatched to unwanted party. Parties had left prior to arrival at 500 block Highway 55.

