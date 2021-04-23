Tuesday, April 6
Dispatched to take report of hit and run accident from overnight at 200 block Medina Street.
Wednesday, April 7
Took report of school bus stop arm violation at 4600 State Highway 55.
Received a phone call in reference to a small structure in the woods near walking paths at 4200 block Wild Meadows Drive. Information only at this time.
Friday, April 9
Dispatched to report of stolen rental property at 200 block Highway 55.
Dispatched to unwanted party. Parties had left prior to arrival at 500 block Highway 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.