Monday, Feb. 10

Trespassing: Dispatched to trespassing complaint of subjects crossing private property to get to Lake Peter. Subject verbally warned. Addresses: 3200 block Pioneer Trail.

Dumping Complaint: Dispatched to dumping complaint. A couch and bag of garbage found in ditch. Addresses: 4500 block Arrowhead Drive.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Found Property: Took possession of a silver/diamond ring. Addresses: 1300 block County Road 29.

