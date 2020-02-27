Monday, Feb. 10
Trespassing: Dispatched to trespassing complaint of subjects crossing private property to get to Lake Peter. Subject verbally warned. Addresses: 3200 block Pioneer Trail.
Dumping Complaint: Dispatched to dumping complaint. A couch and bag of garbage found in ditch. Addresses: 4500 block Arrowhead Drive.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Found Property: Took possession of a silver/diamond ring. Addresses: 1300 block County Road 29.
