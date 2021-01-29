Friday, Jan. 15
Dispatched to take report of identity theft. A fraudulently filed unemployment claim using victim’s personal information. Claim was denied so no loss.
Dispatched to report of gas drive off. Suspect unknown at this time.
Responded to complaint of snowmobilers pulling kids on the pond at 4200 block Shorewood Trail. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Received phone call from a previous theft that victim’s credit card was being used at Target. Investigation ongoing.
