The Medina Police Department invites children and parents to its annual Bike Safety Rodeo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, May 22, rain or shine, at the Medina Police Department, 600 Clydesdale Trail.
This free event is designed to help kids ages 3 through 12 have fun while polishing their bicycle safety skills after a long winter. Kids should bring their bikes and helmets to the rodeo.
Youngsters will have the opportunity to have their bikes inspected and win prizes. They will follow an obstacle course, meet search and rescue dogs and look over police vehicles.
“We have had to cut a lot out this year to minimize COVID-19 spread but we still hope to make it just as fun and give the kids some normalcy during this difficult time,” said Community Service Officer Patrick Johnson. “We aim to build relationships with the community and introduce kids to first responders in a positive manner by showing them the equipment we use to protect our community and answering any questions they have.”
Registration is preferred, but not required. Find the form at medinamn.us/?s=Bike+Rodeo. E-mail it by Friday, May 15, to Medina Police or mail it to Medina Police Department, 600 Clydesdale Trail, Medina, MN 55340. For information, call 763-473-9209 or e-mail patrick.johnson@medinamn.govor jackson.billman@medinamn.gov.
At the Bike Rodeo, Medina Police will follow these COVID-19 precautions:
• Upon arrival to this event all those participating will sanitize their hands at set up stations.
• Those volunteering will be given a COVID-19 screening form. Anyone experiencing symptoms will not be allowed to participate.
• All those participating in this event not within the same household will social distance (six feet apart)
• All those participating must wear a face covering during the event.
• Sanitizing stations will be set up at the check in table and by the bathrooms. All those participating will be encouraged to sanitize regularly.
