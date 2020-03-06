Monday, Feb. 17

Dumping Complaint: Dispatched to dumping complaint. Mail was found in garbage bag and suspect will be contacted in regard to complaint. Addresses: 1500 block Hackamore Road.

Friday, Feb. 21

Found Property: Boys size 10-12 jacket found. Addresses: 3200 block Mill Drive.

Theft from Auto: Received phone call in reference to theft from auto. A bag was taken from the vehicle. Information only. Addresses: 200 block Hamel Road.

