Monday, Feb. 17
Dumping Complaint: Dispatched to dumping complaint. Mail was found in garbage bag and suspect will be contacted in regard to complaint. Addresses: 1500 block Hackamore Road.
Friday, Feb. 21
Found Property: Boys size 10-12 jacket found. Addresses: 3200 block Mill Drive.
Theft from Auto: Received phone call in reference to theft from auto. A bag was taken from the vehicle. Information only. Addresses: 200 block Hamel Road.
