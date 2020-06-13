Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson wrote a May 29 memo to the Medina Council in which he commented on the recent death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis Police. Here, in part, is what Nelson said:
“The video that I am sure you have all seen is sad, frustrating, and just should not happen in American policing. There is a quote from Erin Gruwell, ‘Don’t let the actions of a few determine the way you feel about the entire group. Remember, not all Germans were Nazis.’ This quote seems fitting in this particular case, not that I am referring to the Minneapolis Officers as Nazis, but to a few that I consider bad actors and because of their actions it will reflect on everyone that wears a badge.
“I cannot comprehend why things happened the way they did, but I can assure you that this type of conduct or culture will not be tolerated in the Medina Police Department. I have put out a memo to the entire department reinforcing my thoughts about our city’s Core Values: Teamwork, Trust, Professionalism and Communication, and within these Core Values comes Honesty, Integrity, Dignity and Respect.
“These are things that our officers focus on a daily basis and this gives us clear guidance on how we deal with our community members and others that come and go through our city. As Chief for the City of Medina, I will always make sure that our officers understand the importance of this.”
