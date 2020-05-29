The Tamarack Drive corridor between Meander and Hamel Roads currently does not have a street, and future development in the area by 2040 could change this picture. A big question is who would pay for putting in the road and related improvements.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, May 19, learned the results of a Tamarack Drive visioning study and debated whether to act now on the results or wait and see what happens in five years. The debate revealed that each course of action has its risks.
At the meeting, the City Council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
TAMARACK DRIVE CORRIDOR
Medina City Engineer Jim Stremel asked the City Council for feedback on results of the visioning study and direction on what to do next.
He said engineers estimate that future development in the area of the Tamarack Drive corridor would generate up to 10,307 vehicle trips daily, including both the morning and afternoon rush hours. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has Access Management Guidelines that show a full access intersection with stoplight at Tamarack Drive and Highway 55.
To plan ahead for development in the area, the city of Medina asked WSB consulting engineers to conduct a Tamarack Drive corridor visioning study. Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said the goal is to have developers, rather than the city, pay for road and utility improvements to service their developments. He anticipated that four or five developments would be built at different times along the corridor.
Stremel noted that the Wayzata School District has purchased land on Hamel Road near the Tamarack Drive corridor. Traffic from a potential new school would need access to Highway 55 in the vicinity of Tamarack Drive.
The visioning study included an on-line open house during which the public brain stormed what it would like to see in the vicinity of the Tamarack Drive corridor. WSB pulled together the most commonly mentioned ideas and came up with two concepts. One is a parkway design with two lanes divided by a landscaped median. The second concept is a regular street, without the median.
Variations of the two concepts show traffic control either with a roundabout located on the future Tamarack Drive north of Highway 55 or a regular intersection in that area.
CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS
Several City Councilors said they liked the roundabout idea. They also agreed that the landscaped median would be too expensive and costly to maintain.
City Councilor John Anderson said he was stunned at the number of stoplights within a short distance on Highway 55. He expressed fear that putting in a stoplight at Highway 55 and Tamarack would encourage development.
“Why are we looking at this now?” he asked. “Nothing might happen for four to five years.”
City Councilor Jeff Pederson said Medina should “get ahead of the curve. Developers and the school district will pony up the money.” Also MnDOT for years has planned for a stop light at Highway 55 and Tamarack Drive.
The debate ended with City Councilors voting on two motions. First, the council, on a 3 to 2 vote, decided to proceed with Concept A as the preferred option, including a full access with signal at Highway 55. (Concepts A and B are posted on Medina’s website.)
Second, the council, on a 3 to 2 vote, directed staff to complete the Tamarack Drive study and to take actions needed to get approval from relevant agencies for access at Highway 55.
City Councilors Anderson and Todd Albers voted against both motions.
PANDEMIC CAUSES CALENDAR CHANGES
Turning to effects of the pandemic, the City Council approved a request from Assistant City Administrator Jodi Gallup to make several changes to the city calendar.
Gallup recommended canceling Medina Celebration Day, originally planned for September. “There is no way for us to have a limited contact event,” she said.
Medina has rescheduled its annual Clean Up Day from April 25 to 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 18, at the Public Works Facility, 600 Clydesdale Trail. This will be a limited contact event. Residents will unload their own cars at appropriate disposal piles. No food will be sold and no trees will be for sale.
Night to Unite, originally scheduled for Aug. 4, has been moved to Tuesday, Oct. 6. As a result, the City Council will meet on Aug. 4 instead of Aug. 5 and Oct. 7 instead of Oct. 6.
OTHER
The City Council also:
ACCEPTED the audit report of Medina’s 2019 finances. Abdo, Eick & Meyers, certified public accountants, gave Medina an unmodified, clean opinion.
ACCEPTED the resignation of Aaron Amic from the Planning Commission. He is moving out of the city.
APPROVED an amendment to the development agreement for Wealshire of Medina. The amendment enables the memory care facility to construct its second phase.
ACCEPTED bids and awarded the contract for constructing railroad improvements related to a quiet zone at Arrowhead Drive. Minger Construction Company provided the lowest qualified bid of $426,696.
APPROVED an agreement providing finances for the Arrowhead Drive railroad improvement project via the State Transportation Fund Local Road Improvement Grant Program.
APPROVED and authorized execution of a construction cooperative agreement with Hennepin County for the Arrowhead Drive railroad improvement project.
