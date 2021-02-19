The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 2, approved an ordinance that prohibits protests and related activities that target a specific resident in a residential area.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
TARGETED PICKETING ORDINANCE
City Attorney Ronald Batty described the ordinance. It prohibits “marching, standing, patrolling or similar activities by one or more persons directed at a particular residential dwelling that adversely affects the safety, security or privacy of an occupant of the dwelling.”
The ordinance does not allow anyone to prevent or hinder an occupant of the dwelling from entering or exiting the property on which the residence is located.
Batty told the City Council that this type of ordinance could raise legal issues about violating citizens’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.
Medina’s ordinance is likely to withstand contests in court, he said. The ordinance was drafted narrowly so that it would apply only to residential areas. The ordinance would be “content neutral,” thus applying to whatever issue might be the subject of a protest.
Targeted picketing regulations have been around for some time, and they already have withstood legal challenges made under the First Amendment. In 1988, the United States Supreme Court, in Frisby v. Schultz, found constitutional a Brookfield, Wisconsin ordinance. The regulation made it “unlawful for any person to engage in picketing before or about the residence or dwelling of any individual in the town of Brookfield.”
Recently, a number of Minnesota cities have approved or are considering ordinances prohibiting targeted picketing. These cities include Hugo and Lino Lakes, White Bear Township, Mahtomedi, Shoreview, Maplewood, Centerville, Blaine and Lake Elmo.
Hugo and Lino Lakes passed their ordinances after a Black Lives Matter demonstration that took place outside of the home of Bob Kroll in Hugo in August. Kroll announced that he would retire at the end of January from the presidency of the Minneapolis police union.
The third section of the Medina ordinance, section C, prompted Medina resident Chris Hillberg to voice concern about the possibility that it might infringe on First Amendment rights to freedom of speech. This section prohibits “marching, standing, patrolling or other similar activities by one or more persons focused on, in front of or about a particular residential dwelling without the consent of the dwelling’s occupant.”
Hillberg did not object to the rest of the ordinance because he objects to targeted picketing.
His comments led to a debate amongst council members about whether section C should be included in the ordinance. Some city councilors suggested that Medina’s trespassing ordinance might duplicate section C. Mayor Kathleen Martin recommended including section C, because a person living alone might be afraid to come outside to ask people to leave.
The debate ended with the city council approving the entire ordinance, including section C.
INDOOR RIDING ARENA
Turning to planning business, the city council heard a request from Lothar and Mona Krinke for a conditional use permit that would allow them to add a 12,000 square foot indoor riding arena to an existing barn at 2905 Willowood Farm Road. The council directed city staff to prepare an approval resolution.
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke described the Krinke proposal. The property covers roughly 25 acres at the northwest corner of Willow Drive and Willowood Farm Road. The parcel and all surrounding lands are zoned Rural Residential.
The Krinkes need a conditional use permit because city zoning regulations specify that the maximum size of an accessory structure is 4,999 square feet on residential properties over five acres in size, Finke said. The Krinke CUP requires to couple to follow a manure management plan and manage pastures to prevent overgrazing and erosion.
LOT COMBINATION
Continuing with planning business, the city council approved a request from Addison and Cynthia Piper to combine two parcels at 1745 Hunter Drive into a single lot.
The Piper properties are located at the southwest corner of County Road 24 and Hunter Drive. Both properties do not meet standards for minimum lot size, Finke said. Combining the two parcels into one lot would not bring the resulting property into full compliance with zoning regulations. However, the lot combination would improve the situation.
The property contains a recently constructed single family home in the southeastern portion of the site, and the western third of the property is wetland.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED the request of Yeshiva of Minneapolis to refinance the loan that enabled Yeshiva to purchase a building for a school at 3115 Ottawa Ave. S, St. Louis Park. In 2018, Medina acted as a conduit to enable Yeshiva to borrow $7 million for the project while accessing Medina’s lower interest rate for the loan. The city would not be responsible in the event that Yeshiva has trouble paying off the debt.
RENEWED the consumption and display permit for American Legion Post 394 at 75 Hamel Road.
ACCEPTED a $50 donation to the police department from the memorial for Ruth Ostrem. The money will be used for city crime prevention programs.
