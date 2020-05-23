The Medina City Council, Tuesday, May 5, reviewed a proposal from Cris and Jim Stetler for building a barn, indoor riding arena and staging area at 1832 Medina Road.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
Stetler Barn proposal
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said the Stetlers would need a conditional use permit in order to construct an accessory building larger than 5,000 square feet. The Stetlers envision a 14,596-square-foot structure, including a 3,456-square-foot barn, 7,680-square-foot indoor arena and 3,456-square-foot staging area. The structure would sit on a 35-acre site located northeast of Medina City Hall in a rural residential zone.
The owners also are constructing a principal house northeast of the accessory structure. Roughly two-thirds of the property is located within a large wetland. The Stetlers do not need a conditional use permit for building the house, Finke said.
He said the property has 12.9 grazeable acres that could support 11 horses. The Stetlers are planning to stable only their own eight horses and will not use the facilities commercially. Requirements for the conditional use permit would include following manure and pasture management plans and meeting regulations of the Elm Creek Watershed Management Commission for stormwater management, erosion and sediment control and wetland buffer strips.
After hearing Finke’s report, the City Council directed staff to draft a resolution approving the conditional use permit.
City council to continue virtual meetings
Turning to pandemic-related business, City Councilors decided to continue meeting in a virtual setting until they are confident that in-person meetings would not endanger people’s health.
The council came to this consensus after hearing a report from City Attorney Ron Batty about when virtual meetings would be required by law and when conditions would warrant resumption of in-person meetings.
The law requires virtual meetings during a health pandemic and during states of emergency declared by federal, state and local governments, Batty said. When both the pandemic and the emergency declarations end, cities must go back to in-person meetings.
“In order for the city to consider altering its current form of meetings, the Governor’s stay at home order would need to be lifted or an exemption created for attendance at public meetings,” he said.
Inviting the public to a meeting “would only be allowable if social distancing could be achieved,” Batty said. “Given the small size of the Medina council chambers, that might be a challenge. There is more space at the Hamel Community Center, but the city does not have the necessary technological facilities at that location.”
He concluded, “I do not see the city returning to full in-person meetings in the near future.”
Mayor Kathleen Martin said she misses meeting with the public and the camaraderie she has with city councilors and staff. Meanwhile, she is surprised at how well virtual meetings have gone. She also misses interacting with the public at the annual city cleanup day, bike rodeo and Night to Unite – all of which were canceled this year.
City Councilor John Anderson also missed interacting with other city officials and the public. Seeing people’s body language helps him understand where they are coming from on a particular issue.
City Councilor Jeff Pederson said, “It’s important to keep doing what we’re doing. I don’t want people to get sick. It will be good to see people again.”
Shoreline stabilization project
Turning to the subject of Lake Independence, the City Council approved an agreement between Medina and Hantho Outdoor Services under which Hantho would restore shoreline at Lakeshore Park. Hantho’s price quote was $21,969. The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources has approved $29,000 for this project.
Lake Ardmore culvert replacement
In other environment-related business, the City Council accepted the $39,790 quote from Burschville Construction for replacing the rusty culvert between Lake Ardmore and Lake Independence.
“This is not the average culvert replacement,” said Public Works Director Steve Scherer. “There is a water main over it and a sewer main under it.” The project requires more than Medina Public Works can do safely, so the city needs to partner with a contractor.
