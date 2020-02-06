A federal court, Tuesday, Jan. 28, sentenced a Medina man to 46 months in prison and three years of supervised release for a creating a 11-year scheme to evade taxes.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Randal Scot Brinkman, 61, from 1999 to 2018 used sham businesses, closed personal bank accounts, used money orders and cash to pay for expenses and created a fake religious organization to hide his income and evade taxes.
Brinkman owned and operated a Roseville-based construction company, the attorney’s office said. After a 2007 audit by the Internal Revenue Service, Brinkman filed personal income tax returns for 2002-2007. He admitted that he owed more than $145,000 in federal taxes for these years. He never paid any of these taxes, and failed to file or pay any federal income taxes from 2012 to 2018. A federal jury found him guilty of tax evasion.
