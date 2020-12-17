The Medina City Council has decided to move forward with a joint powers agreement to explore options for setting up a fire service district involving the four fire departments that serve the city – Hamel, Loretto, Long Lake and Maple Plain.
In November, the City Council reviewed the results of a comprehensive fire service study conducted by the Matrix Consulting Group. The study focused on future fire service needs for Medina and various ways to deliver these services. The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s office provided grant funds to cover costs of conducting the study.
In the report, Matrix said the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department had approached the city about absorbing the HFD and creating a municipal fire department under the city of Medina’s umbrella. This was one of three options for delivery of fire services that Matrix mentioned in its report. The second was continuing with the present system of contracts between Medina and the four fire departments.
The third was a joint powers agreement under which Medina would join forces with the cities of Loretto and Long Lake and potentially with the city of Orono. The agreement would set up a fire service district involving the four cities to provide fire protection services, share costs and eliminate duplication of resources.
Matrix recommended the fire service district option. “Forming a fire district between the city and partner agencies will create a more stable approach to services,” the consultants said. “Absorbing the Hamel Fire Department and creating a municipal department is a costly option and would have less efficiencies than forming a fire district with surrounding agencies.”
The city of Medina has asked the state Fire Marshal office to provide, at no cost, a facilitator to move forward the process of exploring options for regional fire service, such as a fire service district.
Matrix described typical provisions of joint powers agreements. Most JPAs provide for the fire district to lease existing apparatus and fire stations from the jurisdictions that are involved. The fire district does not have taxing authority. Funds are based upon budgets from participating cities. A joint board would provide oversight.
In its recommendations for future facilities, Matrix said Medina should not invest any more money in the Loretto and Hamel fire stations because of conditions at the two stations. Medina would benefit by combining the two stations into a single station located in the area of Highway 55 and Mohawk Drive. This site would have better travel times for firefighters to reach the cities in the fire service district.
Also, Matrix said Medina should not integrate a fire station into the Public Works Facility on Clydesdale Trail, because operations of a fire department and public works are not complementary and could conflict.
