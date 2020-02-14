The city of Medina is preparing for development in the proposed Tamarack Drive corridor between Meander Road and Hamel Road, including a potential new school for the Wayzata School District on Hamel Road.
Big questions are “What will traffic be like?” and “Who will pay for road improvements?”
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 4, took a step to get ahead of the game. The council approved a proposal from WSB engineering consultants to do a visioning study for the proposed Tamarack Drive corridor. Cost for the study is $36,412.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
TAMARACK DRIVE CORRIDOR
Medina City Engineer Jim Stremel, of WSB, explained the need for a visioning study. He said Medina’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan anticipates residential, institutional and commercial growth within the Tamarack Drive corridor. The Wayzata School District is planning a new school on its property on Hamel Road within the next four years.
Stremel said Medina’s goal is to create a cohesive plan to give to property owners and developers. The plan would show transportation needs, location of right of way, access points, public utilities and other pertinent details for areas adjacent to owners’ properties within the Tamarack Drive corridor.
In addition, the visioning study would estimate preliminary costs for anticipated improvements. Medina then could plan funding mechanisms for the projects.
City Councilor Dino DesLauriers said that planning for traffic around a new school would make a big difference. He has noticed difficulties for motorists attempting to get to and away from Wayzata High School in Plymouth.
City Planning Director Dusty Finke said five to six property owners are considering nine to 10 residential and commercial developments along the future Tamarack Drive corridor. Property owners and developers need to know where the road and right of way will be located. Medina could negotiate with them to determine who would be responsible for what.
Finke said the visioning study is a way for Medina to avoid having to do all the improvements and then assessing benefiting property owners through a 429 process. Developers and the city could negotiate payment plans for the improvements.
The schedule for the visioning study calls for meetings with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Hennepin County, Canadian Pacific Railway and adjacent property owners. A public information meeting would take place on April 28. The City Council would review the final analysis and concept plan at its May 19 meeting.
RECOGNIZING JOE ENDE
Turning to personnel matters, the City Council recognized Public Works Maintenance Technician Joe Ende for his five years of service to the city.
The resolution recognizing Ende said, “Joe excels as an equipment operator in snow removal, utility work and road projects. He has taken the lead on park maintenance, monitors, as well as makes and recommends repairs and upgrades to the park and trail system.”
Ende also is a licensed Class-D water operator for Medina and has taken over shop and equipment maintenance operations.
“Joe is always willing to assist other departments when needed and has provided tremendous support during several emergency situations involving flooding, water main breaks, sewer backups and storm damage,” the resolution said.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer called Ende “a hard working gentleman.” Scherer said, “He always dives in, no matter what I ask him to do and leads the way. We are so lucky to have him. I can’t thank Joe enough. He’s been a great addition since day one.”
FIRE SERVICES GRANT
City Administrator Scott Johnson said the state Fire Marshal’s Office has awarded Medina a $25,000 grant to partially fund a study of future fire services for the Medina area. The City Council is expected to discuss the grant and the study at its Wednesday, March 4, meeting.
