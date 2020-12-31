Mark of Excellence Homes proposes to build Weston Woods, a major residential development, on 131 acres located east of Mohawk Drive and north of Highway 55 in Medina.
The developer requested preliminary approvals from the Medina City Council at its Tuesday, Dec. 15, meeting. The council directed staff to draft approval resolutions for the preliminary plat and planned unit development general plan.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WESTON WOODS
Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke outlined the proposed features for Weston Woods. The development would be split by the proposed extension of Chippewa Road to the east of Mohawk Drive. Seventy-six twin homes would sit on the northern property, and 42 single-family lots, 32 townhomes and 5.1 acres of park and open space would occupy the southern property.
Mark of Excellence would construct the extension of Chippewa from Mohawk Drive to Arrowhead Drive at an estimated cost of $2.5M. At the same time, the developer would extend to the site the sanitary sewer and water mains currently located within Mohawk Drive, as well as the water main from Arrowhead Drive. Also, several storm water improvements would be installed throughout the site.
On the northern end of the northerly site, more than two-thirds of the acreage would be preserved as woodlands and wetlands. All of the proposed residences on the northern site would be clustered on the west of the property. Nearly 60% of the southerly site would be preserved as wetlands, woodlands, park and open space. Over 300 hardwood trees would be preserved.
FAREWELL TO PEDERSON AND ANDERSON
Turning to the subject of the past election, the City Council passed resolutions honoring Jeff Pederson and John Anderson, who did not seek re-election in November.
Mayor Kathleen Martin thanked Pederson, who is an owner of Highway 55 Rental, for contributing his insight into Medina’s business community and for his help with public works projects and construction of the Public Works/ Police Facility.
Pederson said it was his honor and privilege to serve with four talented mayors and talented city council members and staff. He said the city “is in good hands” with the new city council members. He thanked staffers for their support.
Pederson served Medina for 13 years. He sat on the Planning Commission from 2006 through 2008 and on the City Council from 2011 through 2020.
Mayor Martin said she appreciated Anderson’s “keen insight” into concerns of residents. She enjoyed sitting next to him on the City Council, even though they did not always see eye to eye.
City Councilor Todd Albers said he appreciated Anderson’s insight into the city’s comprehensive plan.
Anderson served on the Planning Commission from 2010 through 2012 and on the City Council from 2013 through 2020.
During Anderson’s and Pederson’s stints on the City Council both were involved in numerous significant projects, including adoption of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. They both were involved in decisions about developments, such as Okalee Senior Living, The Wealshire, Deer Hill Preserve, Just for Kix, mini-storage buildings, Medina AutoMotorPlex, Aldi, Goddard School, the 170 Westfalen multi-tenant retail area and a number of housing developments.
They also were involved in reconstruction of Brockton Lane, Hickory Drive and Tower Drive, renovation of 600 Clydesdale Trail for the Public Works and Public Safety Departments, construction of the railway quiet zone at County Road 116/ Highway 55 and construction of improvements to Hamel Legion Park and the ball fields.
Another significant happening during Anderson and Pederson’s tenure was fashioning of the Quad City Sanitary Sewer Agreement among Medina, Loretto, Independence and Greenfield for regional service under the Metropolitan Council Sewer System.
OTHER
The City Council also:
HEARD a report Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson about the challenges his department encountered during the pandemic and the events surrounding the death of George Floyd while in custody of Minneapolis Police.
AMENDED Medina’s regulations for selling and purchasing tobacco and vaping products to make them consistent with the state age 21 requirements.
DIRECTED Public Works Director Steve Scherer to purchase trees to sell at reduced prices to Medina residents at Medina’s 2021 Clean-Up Day.
RENEWED tobacco licenses for Casey’s Retail Company, Medina Golf and Country Club, Holiday Companies at County Road 29 and Highway 55, Koch’s Korner and Highway 55 Liquors.
