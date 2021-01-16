The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Jan. 5, authorized WSB, Medina’s consulting engineers, to finish design work for expanding Arrowhead Drive turn lanes and also to solicit bids from prospective contractors for construction.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
FIRST THINGS FIRST
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Kathleen Martin took her oath of office. Voters had elected her to a second two-year term in November.
Then, Joe Cavanaugh and Robin Reid took their oaths of office to serve as city councilors. Voters had elected them to four-year terms in November. Cavanaugh served on the city council previously. He took a break from elected office in order to spend more time with his family. Reid had served on the Planning Commission.
Cavanaugh and Reid are succeeding Jeff Pederson and John Anderson, who did not seek re-election.
After all three were sworn in, the City Council went on to the business of the evening.
ARROWHEAD DRIVE
Turning to the subject of street improvements, the city council heard from City Engineer Jim Stremel, of WSB, about design work for Arrowhead Drive north of Highway 55.
Stremel asked for and got council approval to finish design work, solicit bids from prospective construction contractors and begin construction in late summer or fall.
WSB did a study of Arrowhead Drive and Chippewa Road in 2019 to determine projected traffic volumes on Arrowhead Drive. Engineers expect traffic to increase because of the expansion of Open Systems International headquarters, construction of Chippewa Road and building of the Weston Woods residential subdivision along Chippewa Road.
WSB engineers analyzed the intersection of Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive and recommended adding a second southbound left-hand turn lane on Arrowhead onto eastbound Highway 55, turn lanes into OSI’s relocated driveway, a trail along the east side of Arrowhead and storm water improvements.
Stremel estimated that total project costs would amount to $900,000, including estimated construction costs of $650,000, 10% contingency costs and 28% soft costs.
WESTON WOODS
In related business, the city council granted preliminary approvals for the Weston Woods residential subdivision proposed for land east of Mohawk Drive, north of Highway 55 and 1952 Chippewa Road.
Developer Mark of Excellence Homes got approval of the preliminary plat and Planned Unit Development General Plan for property that would straddle an extension of Chippewa Road. The preliminary plat shows 76 twin homes on the northern property and 42 single-family home lots, 32 townhomes and 5.1 acres of park/open space on the southern property.
The city council reviewed the Weston Woods proposal on Dec. 15 and put finishing touches on the approval resolutions on Jan. 5.
2021 CITY APPOINTMENTS
Turning to the subject of 2021 city appointments, the city council appointed City Councilor Dino DesLauriers as deputy mayor, to serve when Mayor Martin is absent. The council also appointed city council liaisons for public safety, public works, planning and zoning, and administration.
The city council re-appointed city consultants from the previous year, including auditor, building inspector, city assessor, city attorney, financial, fire marshal, information technology, planning consultant and prosecuting attorney.
Also, the council appointed Justin Popp, Timothy Sedabres and Braden Rhem to three-year terms on the Planning Commission and John Jacob, Mary Morrison and Nila Norman to three-year terms on the Park Commission.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPOINTED Nichole Vogel as part-time administrative assistant in the Administration/Finance Department.
APPOINTED Nicole Jacobson as part-time administrative assistant to the Police Department.
ACCEPTED a $300 donation from Doboszenski and Sons to the Police Department and earmarked the money for crime prevention programs.
