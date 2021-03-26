The Medina City Council, Tuesday, March 16, for the second time reviewed a concept plan for rental townhomes at 1439 County Road 29.
The first time around was at the Feb. 16 city council meeting. The developer, Medina Townhome Development LLC asked for additional feedback before deciding whether or not to submit a formal application.
At the meeting, the city council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
MEDINA TOWNHOMES
City Planner Dusty Finke described the concept plan for Medina Townhomes. The developer proposed a planned unit development for 24 townhomes on property that has a land use designated as high density residential in Medina’s Comprehensive Plan. The proposed density of 11.5 housing units per acre is at the lower end of the density range of 12 units per acre that is required in a High Density Residential zone.
Finke said the developer requested a planned unit development to provide flexibility for meeting the minimum density of housing units and also for a smaller than required setback from a new public street along the south side of the property.
Shane LaFave, of Medina Townhome Development, said there is a demand for rental housing in the area surrounding the property. Viewpoint Consulting assessed the need for this type of housing and estimated the unmet rental demand at 168 units.
The Medina Townhome project would consist of both three and four-bedroom homes, LaFave said. Young families are looking for rental units of this size.
City Councilor Joe Cavanaugh asked whether the site design provided enough room for stockpiling snow, for motorists to back out their vehicles and for parking. He said he preferred a multi-story apartment building to address problems with the small site.
City Councilor Dino DesLauriers agreed.
LaFave said he would not be able to find a builder who would do three- to four-bedroom units in a multi-story apartment building.
City Councilor Robin Reid said she preferred townhomes, but a multi-story apartment building might work best for the site. She suggested that the housing units contain two to three bedrooms instead of three to four. This might address the limited parking situation on the site.
City Councilor Todd Albers said Medina should look at changing the zoning of the property to find a better use for the land. Finke said eight units per acre might be a better fit, but he did not know whether the Met Council would agree to the necessary comprehensive plan amendment.
FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORTS
Turning to the subject of fire service, the city council heard 2020 annual reports from the Loretto and Maple Plain Fire Departments – two of the four departments that serve Medina. At a previous meeting the council heard annual reports from the Hamel and Long Lake Fire Departments, the two other fire departments that serve the city.
Loretto Fire Chief Jeff Leuer said his department responded to 28 calls in Medina. Average response time was six minutes and 20 seconds. An average of 12.1 firefighters responded to calls. The LFD has 35 members.
During 2020 the LFD added a state certified fire inspector. The department received a grant from the state Fire Marshal’s Office for purchasing a gear washer for removing cancer causing chemicals from firefighters’ turnout gear. Also, the LFD purchased 13 sets of turnout gear with $42,000 of federal CARES Act funds that were allotted to the cities of Loretto and Greenfield and donated to the LFD.
Maple Plain Fire Chief Ray McCoy said Maple Plain firefighters in 2020 responded to two calls in Medina, 149 in Maple Plain, 79 in Independence, one in Three Rivers Parks and 20 mutual aid calls. MPFD already has responded to three calls in Medina this year. The department has seen fewer personal injury crashes since safety enhancements have been implemented on Highway 12.
OTHER
The city council also:
APPROVED the final plat for the second addition to Meadowview Commons, the Lennar residential subdivision located north of Highway 55, south of Meander Road and west of County Road 116. This is the last phase of a development that is expected to include a total of 125 townhome units.
APPROVED the final plat for Holy Name Lake Estates, located northwest of Holy Name Lake. Donavon DesMarais proposes to subdivide three large acreage parcels into six lots ranging in size from 10 to 23 acres. The property is in a Rural Residential zone.
APPROVED a concession services agreement with the Hamel Athletic Club for food and beverage sales at the concession stand at Hamel Legion Park.
