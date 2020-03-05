The cities of Medina and Corcoran are cooperating on getting designs for the route of Hackamore Road between County Roads 101 and 116. Choice of the exact route will help the two cities require sufficient right of way and easements from developers of property along the route.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Feb. 18, approved a proposal from WSB consulting engineers for 30% and 75% design of the Hackamore corridor. Medina Planning Director Dusty Finke said a 30% design would focus on plan and specification sheets. A 75% design would resolve most of the issues.
Medina city staff recommended that Medina split costs for design work 50/50 with Corcoran. The project would be completed in phases.
City Councilor John Anderson said that the 50/50 split of costs for design work did not mean that Medina has agreed to a 50/50 split of costs of construction of the Hackamore corridor.
WSB proposed a project schedule calling for completion of phase one construction in fall 2021. A community engagement event would take place in mid May 2020. City Councils would give input on 30% design at the end of May 2020 and on 75% design at the end of July 2020.
THREE RIVERS PARKS COMMISSIONER STOPS BY
At the beginning of the meeting Marge Beard, District One Commissioner for Three Rivers Parks, stopped by to introduce herself. She said she lives in Plymouth. Voters elected her to succeed Penny Steele.
Three Rivers Park District is governed by a Board of Commissioners, Beard said. The Park District was established 50 years ago as a stand-alone agency.
“Everything we do has a natural resources component,” she said. Three Rivers manages 29,000 acres, 165 miles of trails, 22 square miles of forests and 25 parks. The Park District has its own nursery in which employees grow all the trees and plants planted on district land.
Over the years Three Rivers has engaged in a number of wildlife projects. The district was instrumental in introducing trumpeter swans to the area. Six hundred active osprey nests are located on Three Rivers land. The district has protected 30 to 40 turtle nests and is working to protect the rusty patch bumblebee.
Beard described popular Three Rivers recreational programs, including ski and snowboard lessons and the off-leash dog park. The district also is investing in playground improvements, including a new zip line and climbing wall.
HENNEPIN COUNTY BOARD CANDIDATE INTRODUCES SELF
Kevin Anderson, of Maple Grove, took over the podium from Beard. He said he is running for the District 7 seat of the Hennepin County Board. Four of the seats on the County Board will be up for election in November.
Anderson said he has four children. He wants a broader solution to mental health care in schools, with financial assistance from Hennepin County. He said taking care of the environment is important. He wants to help Medina preserve its rural nature.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED on-sale wine and off-sale intoxicating liquor licenses for Three Rivers Park District at Baker National Golf Course, 2925 Parkview Drive.
ACCEPTED a $200 donation from Farmers State Bank of Hamel for use towards Medina’s May 2 Bike Safety Rodeo.
