The Medina City Council, Tuesday, June 16, accepted a proposal from WSB consulting engineers to develop a master plan for Hunter Lions Park, located on Hunter Drive between Hamel and Medina Roads.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
HUNTER LIONS PARK
WSB agreed to develop the master plan for Hunter Lions Park at a cost not to exceed $12,000, said City Administrator Scott Johnson. The 2020 Medina Capital Improvement plan allocated up to $20,000 from the Municipal Park Fund to complete this work. This means that the WSB proposal came in $8,000 under budget.
WSB will prepare two to three alternative conceptual designs for the park based upon programming, existing conditions, opportunities, site circulation, unique features, etc.
The public will be able to view the concept plans and make comments on line. The Park Commission will hold a virtual public meeting at which WSB will present the concept plans and summarize community responses and design preferences. Commission members and WSB will discuss the feedback and options in order to identify which combination of design elements to carry forward into the preliminary master plan.
Then engineers will provide a preliminary estimate of probable cost of construction in the preliminary master plan and present the plan to city staff and the Park Commission for review.
Finally, WSB will tweak the master plan and estimated construction costs and present the final master plan to the City Council for approval.
Playground equipment design will not be included in the plan. It will identify location, size and preferred characteristics.
With a master plan in hand, Medina can engage the services of a landscape architect.
MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR GEORGE FLOYD
At the start of the meeting, Mayor Kathleen Martin called for a moment of silence to mourn the loss of George Floyd, who died while in the custody of Minneapolis Police.
Martin said this type of death “should not happen” and a racist culture “will not be tolerated in Medina.” She hoped to educate herself on how to become better in deciding issues of housing, hiring policy and ensuring that police do a better job.
POLICE CHIEF OUTLINES DEADLY FORCE POLICY
Then Medina Police Chief Jason Nelson talked about his department’s policies and practices on use of deadly force. He added that Medina Police have used deadly force only 16 times during the past several years.
Nelson said department practices are spelled out on the Medina Police Facebook page. His statement says, in part:
“We want to be as transparent and open as possible.
• The Medina Police Department prohibits the use of a choke-hold, unless that officer is encountering a deadly force situation during which the officer is forced to protect themselves or another from apparent death of great bodily harm.
• Required de-escalation using communication, distance, and eliminating the need to use force.
As of July 1, 2018 the chief law enforcement member of every state and local law enforcement agency is required to provide training in the areas of crisis intervention, mental illness crisis, conflict management and mediation, and recognizing and valuing diversity and cultural differences (implicit bias). Each officer is required to attend 16 hours of training in the categories every three years.
•The Medina Police Department policy states that an officer should identify him/herself prior to using or attempting to use deadly force, in a rapidly evolving situation this may not be feasible.
•Deadly force can be used (MN Statute 609.066) when an officer acting in the line of duty is protecting themselves or another from apparent death or great bodily harm. To effect the arrest or capture, or prevent the escape of a person whom the officer knows or has reasonable ground to believe has attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of deadly force, or who will cause great bodily harm or death if the person’s apprehension is delayed.
• Required intervention to prevent excessive force
Unnecessary force, or excessive force, is defined by our policy when physical abuse of a person being arrested or detained is excessive or when it is apparent that the type or degree of force was neither necessary or appropriate. The Medina Police Department Professional Conduct of Peace Officers states that:
‘Medina officers learning of conduct or observing conduct which is in violation of any law or policy of this department shall take necessary action and report the incident to the officer’s immediate supervisor who shall forward the information to the chief law enforcement officer. If the misconduct is committed by the officer’s immediate supervisor, the officer shall report the incident to the immediate supervisor’s supervisor.’
• Officer from the Medina Police Department are prohibited from discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle unless the occupant of the vehicle poses a direct and immediate threat of great bodily harm or death to the officer or another.
• Required use of force continuum that limits the use of force/weapons that can be used.
Our policy dictates that officers should use necessary and appropriate use of force. Officers are not allowed to use a more forceful measure unless it is determined that a lower level of force would not be adequate.
• Required reporting of use of force
Per Medina Police Department policy, anytime an officer uses force in the form of physical strength where a person is injured, any time a liquid chemical agent, baton, or Taser are used, or when an officer physically strikes a person, they are required to complete a detailed and accurate report concerning the circumstances of the incident.”
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED the final plat that includes expansion of the Open Systems International headquarters at 4101 Arrowhead Drive and adjacent property to the north. The council approved the preliminary plat and development agreement in March. The final plat is essentially the same as the preliminary plat, said City Planner Dusty Finke.
APPROVED a COVID-19 preparedness plan for the city of Medina.
WENT into closed session to discuss preliminary negotiations for the city’s contract with the police union.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.