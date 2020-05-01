The Medina City Council, Tuesday, April 8, debated whether or not to amend the ordinance specifying when a no wake order due to high water levels should be issued for Lake Independence.
City Administrator Scott Johnson said that last summer water levels were so high that the no wake restriction was in place during the entire boating season.
He recommended that the council approve an amendment proposed by the Lake Independence Citizens Association (LICA). The amendment calls for raising the lake water level that triggers the no wake ordinance from 957.8 feet above sea level to 958.2 feet above sea level.
“I think this is a fair compromise,” Johnson said.
The City Council voted to send the amendment on to the Department of Natural Resources to get its approval. The Independence City Council must take similar action in order for the amendment to get DNR approval.
LAKE USERS ARE DIVIDED ON THE ISSUE
City Administrator Scott Johnson brought the no wake issue before the City Council after receiving a letter from LICA President Tom Blanck requesting the amendment.
Johnson also received a letter from lakeshore resident Randy Cole. He enclosed a graph of peak water levels in the lake from 1990 to 2019. The graph shows that the no wake restriction was in effect during the entire boating season. If the trigger level had been at 958.2 feet, no wake restrictions would have been in effect for only part of the boating season.
In the letter, Cole said the new suggested trigger level is not high enough. It should be closer to the 100-year high water mark than the ordinary high water level. He contended that the lake could support higher water levels.
The issue “is creating friction among older and newer residents some who would like to use the lake and others who would like having it a ‘canoe’ lake,” Cole said.
Both Blanck and Cole spoke at a public hearing on the proposed amendment.
Blanck said the past five years have been the wettest period in recent history. High water levels in the lake have triggered no wake restrictions each year. Lake residents, the Three Rivers Park District, the Pioneer Sarah Creek Watershed district and other stakeholders weighed in on whether or not to change the ordinance. Fifty percent wanted a change and 50 % did not.
The LICA Board concluded that aggressive changes in the trigger level specified in the ordinance would be counterproductive, Blanck said. High water levels could wash away recent shoreline restoration projects designed to prevent soil erosion and improve water quality.
He added that raising the trigger level to 958.2 feet makes many days of boating possible.
Cole said he is a 22-year Medina resident and a 20-year resident of the lake. He said the current trigger level is “too restrictive.” He met with the DNR and submitted graphs showing yearly peak water levels.
“I am a business man,” he said. The ability to use the lake for recreational sports, such as water skiing, affects economics of businesses, such as boat launches.
Mayor Kathleen Martin said she loves going out in a boat and water skiing. She also thinks it is important to continue to enhance the water clarity in the lake.
Martin said she was happy to see parties on both sides of the issue communicating with each other and encouraged them to continue doing so.
CITY FINANCES AND COVID-19
Turning to the topic of city finances, the City Council heard a report from Medina Finance Director Erin Barnhart.
She said Medina is keeping track of expenses and loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic so that the city can ask for federal reimbursement. One lost source of revenue is the Hamel Community Building, which has been closed until further notice. Medina has $420,000 of reserve funds that, with City Council approval, can be used for emergencies.
Barnhart said she participated in a national Government Finance Officer Association webinar that included discussions on how to budget during a recession. Key points were:
1. Use budget reserves if you have budget shortfalls. Don’t use all reserves in the first year.
2. Do not delay capital projects, such as roads, maintenance and equipment. Delay has long-term negative effects on the community, and future budgets try to play catch up.
3. Be aware of trade-offs of what you are cutting. Budget has to be balanced and sustainable.
Barnhart said she and Public Works Steve Scherer agree that Medina should be mindful of projects that have assessments and consider postponing them.
Most city revenue comes from property taxes (73%), Barnhart said. This will enable Medina to continue to provide core city services. The city can’t change this year’s budget, so Medina should “stay the course.” The city can adjust its 2021 budget.
City Councilor Jeff Pederson said he has been in business for 40 years. Businesses are taking the hardest hits that he has seen. The recession will affect businesses if it continues for too long. For example, the Medina Entertainment Center has had to lay off employees. Some businesses might close.
He requested that the City Council be consulted about any capital improvement expenses above $25,000.
CLOSED SESSION
The City Council went into closed session to consider purchase of land at 2120 Chippewa Road. City Councilor Pederson recused himself from the session because he owns adjacent property.
