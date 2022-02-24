Medina approves rewording proposed ordinance on architectural elements

Once again, the Medina City Council looked at the proposed height ordinance drafted by the planning commission that would address rooftop elements and equipment at its Feb. 15 meeting.
The ordinance as proposed would limit architectural features from not extending higher than 10 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located and horizontal line of 5 feet greater than the maximum building height allowed in the respective zoning district. No rooftop equipment shall extend greater than 12 feet above the highest point of the roof on which it is located.
The discussion of rooftop elements was first raised Oct. 5 when the council considered plans for the BAPS Hindu temple at 1400 Hamel Road, which featured spires on the roof. The temple was approved without spires in November while BAPS waits for the results of the ongoing rooftop elements study conducted by the city.
The spires would be at their highest at 50 feet, which is 5 feet taller than the proposed ordinance would allow. The original temple design plans also had flags that would add even more height.
Two representatives from BAPS were present at the meeting to give their perspectives to the council.
“Reading the proposed ordinance change the spires [on the temple’s original plans] would be 5 feet higher than what the highest could be if they were on the 35 feet portion of the building,” Aron Roshan who represents BAPS said. “The forward-looking approach would give any enterprise the notice of what they could or couldn’t do in the city. That wasn’t there when [BAPS] bought the land.”
Rosha also noted to the council that the city ordinance as proposed would not allow BAPS to seek a permit that could allow them to pursue their original designs that would fulfill their religious desires.
Council Member Robin Reid asked the rest of the council why in the proposed ordinance there was no option to ask for a conditional use permit. Reid was wondering for instances like BAPS where they have very specific requests if they could request a permit.
To be allowed with the proposed ordinance, the permit would have to be listed as an option in the ordinance and the conditions which would need to be met to obtain one would need to be specifically listed.
“The conditions under which a conditional use permit would be issued need to be articulated,” City Attorney Ronald Batty said. “You can’t just simply say additional height can be obtained through a conditional use permit without stating the conditions.”
According to Planning Director Dusty Finke, the council had a conversation about adding a permit in previous meetings, but city staff had not included it as an option in the proposed ordinance due to too many variables in building designs to create conditions.
“Our goal here of establishing rooftop elements speaks to the rural area of Medina, maintaining viewscapes and protecting the natural environment, so I think our discussions have pertained to how much can we have something rise in the air,” Mayor Kathleen Martin said. “I don’t understand why we would say ‘if this architectural element is a part of my design, let us have it higher than other architectural elements.’ I don’t know how that is fair.”
Council Member Joseph Cavanaugh added that he thought that before the proposed ordinance that the design that BAPS was originally requesting would have fit with the area’s requirements and that he did not see a big difference between 45 feet that is within the proposed ordinance and 50 feet.
Cavanaugh suggested adding a section into the proposed ordinance that would state “50 feet above the average grade for all non-residential districts.”
Finke requested if the city staff was going to add such language to the proposed ordinance that city staff would want time to evaluate the verbiage that would specifically be used.
Council directed staff to add the new section with wording that city staff wishes to use in the proposed ordinance on architectural elements that state architectural elements can go, “In non-residential districts, a horizontal line 50 feet above the average grade.”
The revised proposed ordinance will be brought back to the council for approval once it is drafted.
