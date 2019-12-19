The Medina City Council, Tuesday, Dec. 3, approved a total property tax levy of $4,392,771 for taxes payable in 2020 — an increase of $389,877 (9.7%) over the $4,002,894 tax levy for 2019.
The council also approved a General Fund Budget of $4,807,123 for 2020, an increase of $234,785 (5.1%) over the $4,572,338 General Fund Budget for 2019.
Here are highlights of Medina’s city property tax levy and General Fund Budget for next year.
PROPERTY TAXES: WHAT THEY DO
City property taxes for 2020 are based upon assessed market values set in spring of this year. Medina property owners had the chance to protest their proposed assessed market values this past spring at the local Board of Appeals and Adjustments.
Local property taxes pay for a major chunk of Medina’s General Fund Budget, maintenance and replacement of city parks and trails, purchases of capital equipment and annual installments for paying off the city’s debt. Medina does not receive Local Government Aid, but it does receive a few other sources of state aid. An example is Minnesota State Highway Aid.
2020 BUDGET, TAX LEVY
State law requires Medina to certify its preliminary General Fund Budget and property tax levy for 2019 to Hennepin County by the end of September and its final General Fund budget and property tax levy to the county by the end of December. The final figures can be equal to or lower than the preliminary figures, but not higher.
In November, Medina property owners received from the county an estimate of their 2020 property tax bills for individual properties, based upon preliminary certified levies from the city, county, school districts, watershed districts and other local tax levying jurisdictions.
Medina is divided into four school districts, which get somewhere between 25 and 36% of each tax dollar paid by property owners. Hennepin County’s share is somewhere between 38 and 44%, depending upon the school district and watershed district in which a property owner lives. Medina’s share is between 20 and 23% depending upon the school district in which a property owner lives.
BUDGET, TAX LEVY FIGURES
The Medina City Council certified a 2020 city General Fund budget of $4,807,123. Also, the council certified a city property tax levy of $4,392,771. The city property tax levy will pay for General Fund city operating expenses, installments on the city’s debt, the municipal park and trails maintenance and replacement fund and the capital equipment fund.
Increases in the property tax levy will enable Medina to salt away money in a capital equipment fund so that the city can pay for replacement squad cars, public works equipment and other large items when needed. Medina set up the capital equipment fund in 2015, with a goal of no longer borrowing money to pay for capital equipment purchases, thus saving taxpayers interest costs, said Medina Finance Director Erin Barnhart.
The capital equipment levy for 2020 will total $312,500, up by $178,000 from the 2019 levy, Barnhart said. The large increase is due, in part, to an unexpected expense, replacing a ditch mower that has needed a series of costly repairs. Medina also plans to replace a squad car and front end loader and to pay the Hamel Fire Department for part of the purchase price of a fire rescue vehicle.
Medina will use the capital equipment levy to replace court fine revenues that previously came from Hennepin County and also revenues from drug and DWI forfeitures by police, she said. A new state law has channeled forfeiture money elsewhere.
The property tax levy increase also will enable the city to build up a fund for maintaining and replacing existing park and trail facilities over the next 30 years, she said. Medina has been using park dedication funds for new parks, but this money cannot be used for existing parks. The municipal park levy fund for 2020 will amount to $112,000, up by $98,000 from 2019.
WHERE WILL THE MONEY GO?
Police and emergency management will account for the largest share of General Fund expenditures, 36.5%. Other major expense items are general administration (18.6%), public works (16.17 percent), fire service (8.72%), building inspection (6.88%), parks and recreation (4.89%), planning and zoning (4.14%) and facilities (2.88%).
The 2020 General Fund budget includes the salary for an additional full-time police officer, a 2.5% cost of living increase for Medina employees, the city’s share of health insurance premiums and cost of 2020 elections.
TAX IMPACT ON PROPERTY OWNERS
Barnhart estimated that the market value of the average Medina home increased by three percent during the past year. The owner of a $787,500 home with a three percent market value increase would have an estimated 2020 city property tax bill of $1,932, an increase of $183 from his or her 2019 city property tax bill (a 10.5% increase).
FUTURE SAVINGS TO TAX PAYERS
Turning to other financial matters, the City Council approved redemption and prepayment of three general obligation bonds in 2020. Barnhart said this course of action would save Medina taxpayers $15,000 in interest that would otherwise be part of the city debt service levy.
