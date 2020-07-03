To the editor:
Governor Walz, it is time for you to give up your emergency powers! You are an elected official, not a dictator, so stop acting like the latter. Our state has exceeded expectations in minimizing the impact of COVID-19, except for you sending infected patients back to nursing homes, so stop pretending there is still a state of emergency. You stated yourself last week that even if you removed all your mandates, some businesses still would not be comfortable opening and that some people would not resume previous activities. Imagine that, you admitted adults would make their own choices! Stop being a dictator and treating all Minnesotans like children. It is time for you to act like an adult and treat us all like adults.
Let Governor Walz know you are capable of making your own decisions. Contact him at mn.gov/governor/contact
Chris Kauffman
Hanover
