Hunter Lions Park in Medina soon will be home to new tennis and pickle ball courts, as the city swings into phase two of a seven phase master plan.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, March 2, approved the master plan for the park and directed city staff to implement phase two using public works resources to reduce costs.
At the meeting, the council also took up other business. Here are meeting highlights.
HUNTER LIONS PARK
Assistant City Administrator Jodi Gallup summed up features of the master plan, phases and estimated costs.
Last June the city council authorized WSB consulting engineers to create a master plan for Hunter Lions Park. The Park Commission chose one of three concepts designed by a WSB landscape architect. The city used a variety of media to solicit feedback from the public. Then in October the Park Commission reviewed design changes based upon the feedback and project costs.
Commissioners discussed doing the improvements in phases over several years due to limited money in the Municipal Park Fund. Estimated costs, if work would be contracted out, are:
• Phase one, relocating ball field, $97,873 - $125,775
• Phase two, tennis and pickle ball courts, $267,280 - $347,685
• Phase three, trails and basketball court, $136,799 - $184,795
• Phase four, playground, $209,000 - $296,075
• Phase five, picnic shelter, $111,995 - $165,815
• Phase six, trail pods, $50,000 - $121,250
• Phase seven, prairie and creek improvements, $33,000 - $49,500
Total estimated costs are $906,659 - $1,290,895, Gallup said. Costs could be reduced substantially by using public works staff and equipment and phasing the project over several years.
Public Works Director Steve Scherer said crews could make progress on phase two this year, but even phase two could be stretched over more than one year.
HAMEL FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT
Turning to the subject of fire services, the city council heard the 2020 annual report from Assistant Chief Mario Fabrizio, of the Hamel Volunteer Fire Department.
The HFD is one of four fire departments that serve Medina – Hamel, Loretto, Long Lake and Maple Plain.
Hamel firefighters protect 76% of the population and 75.6% of the property value of the fire district. Average response time for the first piece of apparatus was five minutes and two seconds. An average of 8.9 firefighters responded per call. Call types included 11 fire calls, 83 medical calls, 9 rescues, 44 false alarms and 13 hazardous conditions.
Firefighters put in 5,784 service hours – 1,943 responding to incidents, 1,850 in training and 1,991 in support activities.
Saving a life and assisting a woman with childbirth were among 2020 highlights, Fabrizio said. The HFD recruited two new members, provided direct patient care during the pandemic, responded to a record high number of medical calls and exceeded all documented service levels. Hamel Fire put into service a new rescue apparatus and adjusted COVID response protocol to ensure operational readiness.
Fabrizio said the HFD has had “a gangbuster” start of the year. In 2020, the department tied the record number of calls for a single year in Medina. If the beginning of this year is any indication, Hamel Fire could exceed that number this year.
LONG LAKE FIRE DEPARTMENT ANNUAL REPORT
Continuing with the subject of fire service, the city council heard the 2020 annual report from Chief James Van Eyll, of the Long Lake Fire Department.
The LLFD responded to 364 incidents — 74.18% in Orono, 11.26% in Long Lake, 7.97% in Minnetonka Beach, 3.85% for mutual aid and 3.75% in Medina. False alarms numbered 88, up from 83 in 2019. Average response time for the first unit on the scene was 7 minutes 21 seconds in Long Lake, 8 minutes 29 seconds in Orono, 9 minutes 8 seconds in Medina, 9 minutes 23 seconds in Minnetonka Beach and 24 minutes 42 seconds for mutual aid.
OTHER
The city council also:
MET new Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson, who hails from Maple Grove and serves the western suburbs. He wants to ensure smart investments for infrastructure. He also wants to expand and provide better broadband service in western Hennepin County.
MOVED forward with a grant agreement with the state Board of Soil and Water Resources for $232,157 for stabilizing a ravine in the Wolsfeld Woods Scientific and Natural Area. The goal is to improve water quality in Wolsfeld Lake by reducing the amount of phosphorus draining into the lake by 46 pounds per year. Estimated project cost is $290,196.
EXTENDED until Oct. 7 the deadline for Jan-Har LLC to request final plat approval for the Adams Subdivision.
APPROVED an ordinance amending storm water management regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.