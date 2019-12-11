The Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train will stop in Loretto, Thursday, Dec. 12, as it makes its way across the upper Midwest to raise donations for food shelves. In 2018, Loretto’s Holiday Train event raised over $22,000 and 900 pounds of food for local food shelves.
Canadian Pacific has two Holiday Trains. One traverses southern Canada, and one traverses the U.S. upper Midwest. The Holiday Train has raised more than C$15.8 million and collected 4.5 million pounds of food since its inaugural journey back in 1999.
Festivities in Loretto will start at 3 p.m. and feature kiddie train rides, hot chocolate, cider and cookies, bon fires and interesting characters roaming the crowd (including Olaf the snowman, the Grinch, Cindy Lou, Max the dog, Minnie Mouse, an elf, Mickey, gingerbread man, Christmas tree and Spam lady).
The train is scheduled to arrive at 4:15 p.m. A half-hour music show is scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., with artists Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott performing on a lighted boxcar stage. The train is scheduled to leave at 5:15 p.m. to head for Buffalo.
Loretto will have two drop-off locations for donations to food shelves. All of cash and food donations go directly to local food shelves. The Hanover Area Food Shelf continues to be Loretto’s primary partner, with five percent of cash donations going to each of the following: Helping Hands Food Shelf in Delano, Riverworks Food Shelf in Rockford, and the Maple Plain Food Shelf. 21st Century Bank will match up to $1500 and Eagle Mouldings will match up to an additional $2500 in monetary donations. Stop in at the bank to make a contribution for the match by Dec. 12. (Make checks payable to “Hanover Area Foodshelf”).
Stahlke Bus Service will operate a shuttle from the ballfields parking lot on County Road 19 and from the SS. Peter and Paul parking lot. Railway Street West and Lorenz Street from St. Peter Street to Railway Street West will be closed from 2 to 6 p.m. The Loretto Fire Department will set up fire pits for bonfires on Railway Street opposite the Holiday Train stage. West Railway Street will be barricaded between the Choo Choo Bar and Grill and Re/Max for the Kiddie Train.
The performing artists
A trio of women singers will be featured artists during the Holiday Train show. They are Megan Patrick, Tanika Patrick and Kelly Prescott.
A country artist, Patrick had a two year reign as the Canadian Country Music Awards Female Artist of the Year. She has been nominated for eight CCMA awards, including Album of the Year nominations for both of her studio albums. She recently received Juno Award nominations for Country Album of the Year and Breakthrough Artist.
Patrick also recently made history by becoming the first solo female artist to take home the Fans’ Choice Award at the Country Music of Ontario Awards. Her debut album, “Grace and Grit” generated four Top 20 singles and a Top 10 hit with “Still Loving You.” She released her sophomore album “Country Music Made Me Do It” in 2018 to great fanfare. The first single from the album, also titled “Country Music Made Me Do It” reached the Top 5, while the most recent single “Wall Come Down” rocketed to the number one spot on the country radio charts. “The Bad Guy” was a Top 15 hit.
In concert, she’s shared the stage with superstars such as Lady Antebellum, Dwight Yoakam, Kip Moore and Martina McBride. Patrick performed a duet with Keith Urban at the Timmins Stars & Thunder Festival.
Tanika Charles is a Canadian soul and rhythm and blues singer, who released her full-length debut album “Soul Run” in 2016.
Based in Toronto, Ontario, she performed as a back-up vocalist for Bedouin Soundclash, Isis Salaam and Emmanuel Jal. She performed as a solo artist under the stage name Ms. Chawlz, before releasing her debut EP “What! What? What!?” in 2010.
Charles released “Soul Run,” the title track from her full-length album, as a preview single in fall 2015 and followed up with “Two Steps” in April 2016. Both singles were play listed on CBC Radio 2, and charted on the Radio 2 Top 20. The full album was released on May 10 and was supported by her first extensive concert tour and an advance appearance on CBC Radio One’s Q. In June, the album was named to the longlist for the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.
She also has appeared on television both as a reoccurring guest on “CBC Kids” and as a lounge singer on the Global drama series” Bomb Girls.” Her music has been featured on HBO Canada’s “Less Than Kind,” Global’s “Rookie Blue, “Citytv’s Seed” and CTV’s “Saving Hope.” In 2019, Charles released her second album, “The Gumption,” on Record Kicks.
Kelly Prescott comes by her music, as a third generation singer/songwriter on both sides of her family. She grew up between a tour bus and a world class recording studio. Her childhood was steeped in traditional country music. Kelly and her family recently made their Grand Ole Opry debut as guests of Terri Clark.
Prescott has a new solo album in the works (the first since her 2016 EP “Hillbilly Jewels” featuring Buddy Miller and Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo). She is returning to her roots with sounds and styles that she loves — songs that tell stories and tackle tough subjects. She has toured all over North America as a solo artist, most recently with Kyle Cook of Matchbox 20, as a member of The Claytones. She performed as Emmylou Harris in the theatrical production of “Grievous Angel: The Legend of Gram Parsons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.