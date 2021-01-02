The Hennepin County Board, Tuesday, Dec. 15, approved Youth Sports Grants for the cities of Medina and Loretto.
Medina will get $148,490 for lighting of ball fields at Hamel Legion Park. The Hamel Athletic Club is improving the lighting so teams can play after dark. This way more teams will have chances to play games.
Loretto will get $25,000 for a playground at Highlands Park.
The County Board awarded eight grants for athletic facilities in Bloomington, Champlin, Crystal, Maple Grove, Medina and Minneapolis and at Minneapolis Public Schools. Grants for playgrounds are going to Champlin, Loretto and New Hope. Also, the County Board awarded 28 grants for small equipment.
The board awarded 8 grants for athletic facilities, 4 grants for playgrounds and 28 grants for small equipment.
Since it began in 2009, Hennepin Youth Sports has awarded more than $27.4 million for facility, small equipment and playground projects, along with water safety lessons. Proceeds from the Twins ballpark sales tax support this program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.