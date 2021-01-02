The Hennepin County Board, Tuesday, Dec. 15, approved Youth Sports Grants for the cities of Medina and Loretto.

Medina will get $148,490 for lighting of ball fields at Hamel Legion Park. The Hamel Athletic Club is improving the lighting so teams can play after dark. This way more teams will have chances to play games.

Loretto will get $25,000 for a playground at Highlands Park.

The County Board awarded eight grants for athletic facilities in Bloomington, Champlin, Crystal, Maple Grove, Medina and Minneapolis and at Minneapolis Public Schools. Grants for playgrounds are going to Champlin, Loretto and New Hope. Also, the County Board awarded 28 grants for small equipment.

Since it began in 2009, Hennepin Youth Sports has awarded more than $27.4 million for facility, small equipment and playground projects, along with water safety lessons. Proceeds from the Twins ballpark sales tax support this program.

