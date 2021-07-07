The Hamel Lions will present their annual Hamel Rodeo Parade on Sunday, July 11, in uptown Hamel. The parade will be one of the final events in Hamel Rodeo weekend, which runs from Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11. Uptown Hamel has seen this event for 30 years.
The Hamel Rodeo has 7 p.m. performances at Corcoran Lions Park from Thursday, July 8 through Sunday, July 11, along with a 1 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, July 10.
Participants in the parade will line up at 1 p.m. on Tower Drive and step off at 2 p.m. The start will be at roughly Tower Drive and Hamel Road. From there the floats will go east on Hamel Road and complete the parade at Hamel Road and Brockton Lane.
The Parade Committee is a volunteer organization. Funding for the parade relies solely on contributions. To make a contribution, write checks payable to Hamel Lions and mail them to Hamel Lions Rodeo Parade, PO Box 110, Hamel, MN 55340.
The Hamel Lions Rodeo Parade operates through the Hamel Lions, which is a non-profit charitable 501c3 organization, dedicated to the humanitarian services for groups and individuals in the local communities. All donations are tax deductible.
