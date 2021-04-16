The Hennepin County Youth Sports Grant Program has awarded a $148,490 grant to the city of Medina and the Hamel Athletic Club for installing lights at Paul Fortin Field in Hamel Legion Park.
The Medina City Council, Tuesday, April 6, approved the grant agreement between the grant program and Medina/HAC. Under the agreement, the city and athletic club will provide a 50% match to the Youth Sports grant. The total project cost is estimated at between $270,000 and $300,000.
At the meeting, the city council also conducted other business. Here are meeting highlights.
YOUTH SPORTS GRANT
The Hamel Athletic Club has secured a loan from the Farmers State Bank of Hamel to pay for the club’s 25% share of costs for lighting Paul Fortin Field, home of the Hamel Hawks townball club. The city council authorized up to $75,000 in Park Dedication Funds to pay for Medina’s share.
Lights at Paul Fortin Field will enable the Hamel Hawks to host weeknight games and allow for multiple practices and games per night. The LED lights will be downcast to prevent bleeding of light into surrounding areas. HAC hopes to host a 100-year celebration, including a 2026 townball tournament.
LIGHTING CONSULTANT
In related business, the city council approved an agreement with Sports Lighting Authority to facilitate design, procurement and construction of ball field lights at Paul Fortin Field. The city will pay an amount not to exceed $9,875 for services from Sports Lighting Authority.
NEW POLICE OFFICER
Turning to personnel matters, the city council approved the hiring of John Vinck to fill a vacant police officer position in the Medina Police Department. Filling the position will enable police officers to take vacations and much needed time off, said Public Safety Director Jason Nelson. The police department now has 11 sworn officers.
Vinck has over 15 years of experience working as a police officer – 10 of them with the Medina Police Department. He left Medina to serve with the Minneapolis Police Department, where he has worked for the past five and a half years.
Nelson said Vinck left Medina in good standing in order to serve with a larger police department. He “is very excited to have the opportunity to come back to the city where he started and be part of a community and administration that supports law enforcement.”
Vinck holds a bachelor of arts degree from St. Mary’s University. He served in narcotics investigation with the West Metro Drug Task Force, with Minneapolis Strike Team 1 responding to civil disturbances, with the Minneapolis Bicycle Rapid Response Team and with the Minneapolis First District Community Response team conducting investigations.
HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE PICNIC TABLE
The city council also accepted a donation of $2,050 from the Hamel American Legion Women’s Auxiliary for a handicap accessible picnic table for use at Hamel Legion Park. The table will sit near the ballpark concession stand after remodeling is complete.
A four-inch by 10-inch plaque on the picnic table will say, “This table provided to bring veterans and family together to honor past memories and preserve peace and goodwill on earth. Hamel Women’s Auxiliary Established 1920.”
OTHER
The city council also:
PASSED a resolution stating that Medina is working with neighboring communities to seek support from the state legislature and county governments for grants to expand broadband in under-served communities.
APPROVED a wetland replacement plan for the Weston Woods residential development, which contains 41 single-family lots, 108 townhomes, streets and storm water management infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.